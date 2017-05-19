Fight Network Presents M-1 Challenge 77, LFA 12 & GLORY 41 Doubleheader LIVE this Weekend

Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents an action-packed weekend of live combat sports, beginning this afternoon, Friday, May 19, at 12 p.m. ET with M-1 Selection and M-1 Challenge 77: Nemkov vs. Marques from Sochi, Russia. Later tonight, at 9 p.m. ET, Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Prior Lake, Minn. for a live broadcast of LFA 12: Krantz vs. Neumann. And on Saturday, May 20, GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, returns to Holland for a live doubleheader, beginning with GLORY 41 Holland at 1 p.m. ET, followed by GLORY 41 SuperFight Series at 3:30 p.m. ET.





Airing live on Fight Network in Canada, the U.S. and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, today’s M-1 Selection undercard at 12 p.m. ET will feature a bantamweight showdown between Sergey Voloshin and Sergey Klyuev, lightweight matchups pitting Daniel Palomo Diaz against Alexey Bruss and Sergey Faley against Lom-Ali Nalgiev, a welterweight contest between Andrey Lezhnev and Kurbanali Abdusalamov, plus Russian prospect Pavel Gordeev throws down with Germany’s Till Kinne in the featured M-1 Selection preliminary bout.

Airing live exclusively in Canada at 2:30 p.m. ET, M-1 Challenge 77: Nemkov vs. Marques is headlined by an explosive light heavyweight clash, as Russia’s Viktor Nemkov (24-6) battles Brazilian veteran Ronny Marques (16-4). In other featured bouts, middleweights Talekh Nadzhafadze (5-1-1) and Moses Murrietta (4-0) enter enemy territory against Russian stars Artem Frolov (8-0) and Andrey Seledtsov (6-3), respectively, Portuguese lightweight Artur Lemos (8-2) meets Georgia’s Raul Tutarauli (9-4), plus Brazilian Felipe Rego (9-3) takes on rising Russian featherweight Viktor Kolesnik (9-2-1).

Airing live tonight at 9 p.m. ET in Canada and globally in over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, LFA 12: Krantz vs. Neumann will feature a welterweight championship bout between American up-and-comers Derrick Krantz (19-9) and Ben Neumann (12-4). In other action, Chase Waldon (10-2) takes on Cully Butterfield (14-5) in a middleweight matchup, undefeated Bobby Lee (6-0) risks his perfect record in a lightweight clash against Jeff Peterson (4-3), Cameron Olson (7-2) faces Julian Marquez (4-1) in a light heavyweight tilt, Dan Moret (11-3) and Brandon Jenkins (10-4) square off in lightweight action, featherweight Nate Jennerman (8-2) meets Damion Hill (12-7), plus Chad Curry (8-1) seeks his second straight triumph opposite fellow welterweight Kyle Kurtz (7-4).

This Saturday, all eyes shift to the kickboxing world, as GLORY presents a star-studded live doubleheader across Canada and Turkey.

First, at 1 p.m. ET, GLORY 41 Holland will be co-headlined by No. 6 ranked Egyptian slugger Hesdy “Fighterheart” Gerges (49-18-1, 23 KO) and 6’9″ behemoth “Chopper” Chi Lewis-Parry (8-1, 4 KO), ranked No 8. Gerges and Lewis-Parry were initially booked to do battle at GLORY 39 SuperFight Series last month, but the bout was ultimately called off on fight night, leaving no love lost between the heavyweight competitors set to square off again.

GLORY 41 Holland will feature three additional heavyweight tilts, pitting the roster’s hardest hitters against each other in a one-night, four-man heavyweight contender tournament.

German prospect Mohamed Abdallah (12-1, 5 KO) competes in the first of two heavyweight tournament semifinal match-ups, taking on Curaçaoan-Dutch striker D’Angelo Marshall (14-2, 8 KO), while Greek standout Giannis “Hercules” Stoforidis (19-5, 11 KO) draws a tough opponent for his GLORY debut, competing against No. 9 ranked Brazilian veteran Anderson “Braddock” Silva (40-16-1, 25 KO) in the tournament opening round.

Also featured on the GLORY 41 Holland card is a featherweight tilt between two debuting prospects in China’s 19-year-old Chenglong Zhang (38-5, 11 KO) and 23-year-old Dutchman Wilson Sanches Mendes (5-2-1).

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 41 Holland can be found below:

-Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

-Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

-Featherweight Bout: Chenglong Zhang vs. Wilson Sanches Mendes

-Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: D’Angelo Marshall vs. Mohamed Abdallah

-Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Anderson Silva vs. Giannis Stoforidis

At 3:30 p.m. ET, GLORY 41 SuperFight Series will feature heavyweight world champion Rico Verhoeven (50-10, 14 KO) welcoming former Enfusion heavyweight champion and current Enfusion No. 1 heavyweight contender Ismael “The Star” Lazaar (30-2-2, 15 KO) to the GLORY ring for a five-round, non-title superfight.

Plus, former lightweight and featherweight world champion Robin “Pokerface” van Roosmalen (37-7, 21 KO) will battle 21-year-old prospect “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (156-35-2, 25 KO) to determine the featherweight division’s next champion, as the vacant GLORY featherweight world title is on the line.

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 41 SuperFight Series can be found below:

-Heavyweight Superfight Headline Bout: Rico Verhoeven vs. Ismael Lazaar

-Featherweight World Title Bout: Robin van Roosmalen vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

-Welterweight Bout: Murthel Groenhart vs. Alan Scheinson

-Light Heavyweight Bout: Michael Duut vs. Mourad Bouzidi

-Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Youssef Assouik

-Featherweight Bout: Zakaria Zouggary vs. Yetkin Ozkul