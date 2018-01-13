Fight Network Announces Broadcast Rights Agreement for UFC® Content in Italy

Fight Network and UFC® today announced a new agreement for Italian broadcast media rights to UFC global events.

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., Fight Network will deliver a slate of marquee UFC programming to fans in Italy on DTT (digital terrestrial television) Channel 62, including preliminary fights of UFC pay-per-view events and UFC Fight Night events, broadcasts of all UFC pay-per-view events on a 30-day delay and new seasons of The Ultimate Fighter® reality series.





“Our landmark partnership with the global leader in mixed martial arts to broadcast exclusive content reinforces our commitment to growing Fight Network’s footprint and fan base in Italy,” said Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. “As an established broadcast partner in Canada, we have already been working closely with the UFC to bring awareness to the world’s fastest growing sport. This partnership now gives us the opportunity to do the same in Italy, where we hope to elevate the sport and the exposure of fast-rising homegrown UFC talent such as Marvin Vettori and Alessio di Chirico.”

Fight Network kicks off its UFC coverage in Italy this Monday, Jan. 15 with the UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STEPHENS vs. CHOI PRELIMS from St. Louis. The two-hour UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS begin on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 GMT (2:00 CET) with four exciting bouts. No. 10 ranked lightweight Michael Johnson (18-12) moves to 145 pounds to face No. 10 ranked featherweight Darren Elkins (24-5). James Krause (24-8) faces Alex White (12-3) in a lightweight tilt. Matt Frevola (6-0) and Polo Reyes (8-4) square off in another 155-pound battle. And veterans Thiago Alves (26-11) And Zak Cummings (21-5) open the telecast with a welterweight bout.

Additional UFC programming will launch on Fight Network in Italy and includes UFC NOW, UFC COUNTDOWN, ROAD TO THE OCTAGON, event weigh-ins and press conferences, as well as library programming highlighting the UFC’s best fighters and biggest moments leading up to today.

For a full listing of Fight Network’s broadcast schedule, please visit www.fightnetwork.com, follow us on Twitter @fightnet, become a fan on Facebook and visit us on Instagram @fightnet.