FFC 31 Night of Champions results from Las Vegas

The debut of the all-new Fight Dome Las Vegas delivered an explosive night of fireworks at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on Friday night. “FFC 31 Night of Champions” was certainly a night to remember.





“The Scorpion Sting” Mladen Brestovac delivered the knockout of the night, with a blistering high left kick to the head of Jhonata Diniz at the two-minute mark of Round 3.

The trademark left head kick of Brestovac sent Diniz crashing to the canvas. With the victory, Brestovac retains the FFC Heavyweight Kickboxing title and improves his record to (55-14-1.). Diniz, who was the aggressor for most of the fight and showcased his exciting come-forward style, falls to (16-6-0.)

Brestovac Retains FFC Kickboxing Heavyweight Title

Shkodran “The Albanian Warrior” Veseli (83-18-1) won the FFC Welterweight Kickboxing Title with a 4th Round KO stoppage vs. Francois “Bang Bang” Ambang (18-8-1). A series of solid punches from Veseli rocked Ambang and sent him to a kneeling position at the 1:23 mark of the Round number four.





In the boxing portion of the evening, Shawn Miller, of Troy, NY (19-4-1) won a unanimous decision victory in his ten round title fight with Dennis “Mongoose” Morris (14-3-1). Miller won by the scores of 100-90, 97-93, 97-93, earning him the WBU Cruiserweight Championship.

In the FFC MMA Welterweight Championship, Ben Egli lived up to his reputation as an expert submission artist by choking out Roberto Neves at the 3:21 mark of the first round. Egli won the fight by rear naked choke, something he has done a total of five times in his pro MMA career. The championship victory brings Egli’s record to (11-2-0) while Neves falls to (10-3-0).

“FFC 31 Night of Champions” was broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and the event made history as Final Fight Championship, one of the fastest growing combat sports promotion companies in the world, became the first promotion company to hold a multi-discipline event (Boxing, Kickboxing and MMA) in Las Vegas history.

Complete “FFC 31 Night of Champions” results below:





OFFICIAL RESULTS

FFC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (MMA)

Ben Egli (11-2-0), Portland, Oregon

Win by Submission Rear Naked Choke, 3:25 Rd 1

Roberto Neves (10-4-0), Sao Palo, Brazil

(Egli wins FFC Welterweight Title)

WBU CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (BOXING)

Shawn Miller (19-4-1, 7 KOs), Troy, NY

Win by UD 10 Rds (100-90, 97-93, 97-93)

Dennis Morris (14-3-1, 12 KOs), Milwaukee, WI

(Miller wins WBU Cruiserweight Title)

FFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKBOXING)

Mladen Brestovac (55-14-1), Champion, Zagreb, Croatia

Win by KO (Head Kick), 2:00 Rd 3

Jhonata Diniz (16-6-0), Curitiba, Brazil

(Brestovac retains FFC Heavyweight Title)

FFC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKBOXING)

Shkodran Veseli (83-18-1), Zurich, Switzerland

Win by KO (Punches), 1:23 Rd 4

Francois Ambang (18-8-1), Mechanicsville, VA

(Veseli wins FFC Welterweight Title)