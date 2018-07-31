David Mundall new main event opponent for Doug Usher at “Road to M-1: USA”

Florida veteran MMA fighterDavid “Redneck” Mundell has replaced injured Reggie “The Regulator” Pena in the main event against Georgia middleweight Doug “Yamato” Usher, August 11 at “Road to M-1″ USA”, presented by M-1 Global USA and Angel Fight Promotions, to air live on worldwide pay-per-view from Global Mall in Nashville, Tennessee.





Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Road to M-1: USA” in North America on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, as well as Rogers, SaskTel, and Shaw PPV in Canada, and live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

Usher (9-3-0), fighting out of Georgia, is riding a five-fight win streak, dating back 2 ½ years, while Mundell (9-3-0) has been victorious in his last three fights.

Veteran Arkansas fighter Dawond Pickney (15-10-0) has replaced Russian lightweight Vadim Ogar (6-3-0) in the co-featured event versus Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (11-4-0).

Undefeated Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Ferreira (8-0-0), who has successfully beaten cancer, returns to action for the first time in three years against dangerous Tony Gravely (12-5-0), of Virginia, at “Road to M-1: USA”.





Other main-card fights include Georgia flyweight C.J. “The Autobot” Hamilton (12-6-0) vs. Floridian fighter Abdiel “The Nightmare” Velazquez (8-5-0), Kentucky welterweight Brandon “The Juggernaut” Bell (5-6-0) vs. Jacob “Tick-Tock” McLintock (9-2-0), of Arizona; and Tennessee welterweight James Conway (3-0-0) vs. P.J. Cajigas (5-7-0), of Chicago.

Undercard bouts include California heavyweight Cody “The Moose” Goodale (5-4-0) vs. Nkemdirim “Kim” Oti (2-3-0), of Alabama, New Brunswick, Canada bantamweight Chris Johnson (5-6-0) vs. Jerrod “The Hillbilly Hammer” Jennings (2-1-0), of Kentucky, and Nashville favorite Dwayne Herrelle (0-1-0) vs. pro-debuting Kentucky lightweight Kegan Agnew.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.