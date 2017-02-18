Daniel Straus – Patricio ‘Pitbull’ 4 Set For Bellator 178 on April 21

The main event of Bellator 178 on April 21, 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut will feature the return of featherweight champion Daniel Straus (24-6), who will defend his belt against Patricio “Pitbull”(25-4) in the fourth chapter of their storied rivalry.





Tickets for this massive event start at $30, with an exclusive Bellator Nation Presale offer taking place on Feb. 22 and 23. Tickets go onsale to the general public on Feb. 24 and are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announcing in the coming weeks.

Time away from the Bellator MMA cage has been eating at the 145-pound kingpin Straus, who has been on the shelf due to a hand injury since his unanimous decision win over his Jan. 27 opponent during the main event of Bellator 145: With A Vengeance in November of last year. Now, fully back to health, American Top Team’s standout now looks to bring his record against Freire to 2-2 and finally put an end to the back-and-forth battles the two have been undertaking under the Bellator MMA umbrella since 2011. Set for his 14th appearance with the Scott Coker-led promotion, Straus will be competing for the fourth time where championship gold will be on the line and seeking the first title defense of his nearly seven-year mixed martial arts career.

Watch Daniel Straus Defeat Patricio “Pitbull” in 2015 “Fight of the Year” Candidate

Returning to action for the first time since his loss via leg injury to Benson Henderson at Bellator 160: Henderson vs. ‘Pitbull’ – a fight that saw “Pitbull” withdraw due to a broken shin – the 29-year-old Natal, Brazil native looks to reclaim the belt that he feels is rightully his. Back at featherweight following a one-bout foray at 155-pounds, “Pitbull” will bring his impressive mark of 19 stoppages in 25 opportunities to the table against a man he has defeated twice already, once by unanimous decision and the other via dramatic rear-naked choke submission.

Updated Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 Main Card:

Featherweight World Title Main Event: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)

About Bellator:

Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 500 million homes worldwide in over 140 countries. In the United States, Bellator can be seen on Spike, the combat sports television leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.