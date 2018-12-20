D’Angelo Marshall vs. Demoreo Dennis Headlines GLORY 63 SuperFight Series on Feb. 1

GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced brand new bouts to be featured when the promotion kicks off its 2019 schedule with GLORY 63 Houston, GLORY 63 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 63 prelims from Arena Theatre in Texas on Friday, Feb. 1.









GLORY 63 SuperFight Series has added a heavyweight headliner, with No. 6-ranked D’Angelo “Big Poppa” Marshall (18-4, 10 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) welcoming American kickboxer and mixed martial artist “Super” Demoreo Dennis (11-7, 9 KO, fighting out of the United States) back to the GLORY ring.

The GLORY 63 SuperFight Series co-headline bout pits middleweight Matt “The Butcher” Baker (22-6, 11 KO, fighting out of the United States) up against undefeated Ryot “ The Game Changer” Waller (2-0, 1 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Both fighters won by third-round knockout in their last appearances, with No. 8-ranked Baker stopping Thomas Jenkins at GLORY 58 SuperFight Series in September and Waller finishing Zack Wells at GLORY 56 SuperFight Series in August.









Earlier this week, GLORY signed three-time IFMA gold medalist Bekah Irwin, an 18-year-old Muay Thai prodigy training out of Heritage Muay Thai in Houston. Irwin will make her professional debut at GLORY 63 SuperFight Series, competing against a super bantamweight opponent to be announced shortly.

Undefeated featherweight Abraham ‘Ham’ Vidales (12-0, 10 KO, fighting out of Mexico), fresh off a first-round knockout against Houssam El Kasri during the GLORY 61 prelims in November, gets GLORY 63 SuperFight Series underway.

The current fight card for GLORY 63 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 63 SUPERFIGHT SERIES

Heavyweight Bout: D’Angelo Marshall vs. Demoreo Dennis

Middleweight Bout: Matt Baker vs. Ryot Waller

Featherweight Bout: Bailey Sugden vs. Quade Taranaki

Super Bantamweight Bout: Bekah Irwin vs. TBA

Lightweight Bout: Lorawnt-t Nelson vs. Wensheng Zhang

Featherweight Bout: Abraham Vidales vs. TBA

Immediately following GLORY 63 SuperFight Series, GLORY 63 Houston opens up with a featherweight fight featuring “American Ninja” Asa Ten Pow (8-1, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States) and Nate “The Natural” Richardson (12-4, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Ten Pow will be seeking his fourth victory inside the GLORY ring since debuting in July, while Richardson is coming off a first-round knockout of Justin Greskiewicz in November.

No. 8-ranked welterweight Omari “The Body Snatcher” Boyd (13-1, 1 KO, fighting out of the United States) will also be seeking his fourth GLORY win of 2018 – and sixth overall – when he faces fellow American Troy “Trouble” Jones (8-1, 7 KO, fighting out of the United States), who submitted the front runner for Knockout of the Year in his last outing against Casey Greene at GLORY 58 SuperFight Series in September.

The current fight card for GLORY 63 Houston can be found below:

GLORY 63 HOUSTON

Featherweight Title Bout: (C) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Serhii Adamchuk

Welterweight Bout: Omari Boyd vs. Troy Jones

Welterweight Bout: Richard Abraham vs. Charles Rodriguez

Middleweight Bout: Jason Wilnis vs. Jacob Rodriguez

Featherweight Bout: Asa Ten Pow vs. Nate Richardson

Additions to the GLORY 63 prelims include a featherweight affair that sees Laotian Kou “Sexy Asian Invasion” Lee (2-1, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States) scrap with Sovankesa “The Prince of Cambodia” Som (1-3, fighting out of the United States) and the GLORY debut of Texas local Peter Stanonik, competing at lightweight.

The current fight card for the GLORY 63 prelims can be found below:

GLORY 63 PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Sean Choice vs. Justin Moss

Featherweight Bout: Kou Lee vs. Sovankesa Som

Lightweight Bout: Justin Houghton vs. Nick Chasteen

Lightweight Bout: Peter Stanonik vs. TBA

Middleweight Bout: Joe Taylor vs. Ivan Galaz

Complete broadcast details for GLORY 63 Houston, GLORY 63 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 63 prelims will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 63 Houston – including access to GLORY 63 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 63 prelims – are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.