“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it All” official weights & quotes

The official weigh in and final press conference was held today for tomorrow night’s (Friday, Apr. 5) BYB Extreme Series (BYB) professional bare-knuckle fighting pay-per-view event, “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL,” live from the Cheyenne Ice & Event Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.





BYB Extreme was initially inspired by the original Backyard Fights that were held in Miami, featured in the award-winning documentary “Dawg Fight”, which debuted and is still available to watch on Netflix. Dada 5000 was the subject and star of “Dawg Fight”. Production of “Dawg Fight 2”, produced once again by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben (Rakontur), concludes at “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it ALL”.

“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL”, presented by title sponsor Pure and Natural (www.getpureandnatural.com), is the first sanctioned-event promoted by BYB Extreme, bare-knuckle fighting’s most intense combat sports promoter. Nine professional bare-knuckle fights and two mixed-martial-arts fights will all held inside the “The Trigon”, the most confrontational cage in combat sports.

Dada 5000 will be part of the BYB Extreme announcing team at cage-side, along with blow-by-blow announcer Din Thomas, and color commentators Chris Byrd, the former world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic medalist, and Dada 5000’s brother, Dyrushio “Rusy” Harris. Tony Martinez will support the BYB announcing team in Spanish and veteran Bob Alexander is the BYB ring announcer.





Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” throughout North America – available in both English and Spanish – on pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, Dish and Vubiquity in the United States, as well as Bell TV, Shaw, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, in addition to being live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website. The action starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT for a suggested retail price of $24.95. The first bare-knuckles fight will be streamed live for FREE on FITE.TV and Facebook Live, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, leading into the 10-fight PPV card.

Official weights and pictures below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

(L) Josh “Dempsey” Gormley, Miami, FL 235 LBS.

(R) Bobby “Zombie” Brents, Springfield, IL 264.2 LBS.

CO-FEATURE – WELTERWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

Jake “The Goon” Young, London, Ontario, Canada 175 LBS.

Matt “MFD” Delanoit, Omaha, NE 174.8 LBS,

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS — 5 X 3

(L) Billy “The Kid” Martin, Casper, WY 194.4 LBS.

(R) Leo Pla, Parker, CO 193 LBS.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 MMA

(L) Jamelle “The Beast” Jones, Coeur d’Alene, ID 247.8 LBS.

(R) Matt “The Attack” Kovacs, Everett, WA 250.4 LBS.

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS – 5 X 2 BK

Christine “Knuckles” Stanley, Lakebay, WA 145.8 LBS.

Latoya “Lionheart” Burton, Ashville, NC 142/2 LBS.

CRUISERWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

Joey Angelo, Las Vegas, NV 204.2 LBS.

Joseph Guillen, Red Springs, WY 197.6 LBS.

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 MMA

Lamar “The Abomination” Cannady-Foster, Detroit, MI 305.8 LBS.

Jermayne “Redman” Barnes, Fort Lauderdale, FL 284.4 LBS.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

Alphonso “Chocolate” Frierson, Miami, FL 165.4 LBS.

Mike “Dragon Hulk” Trujillo, Miami, FL 180.4 LBS.

CRUISERWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

Robert “Real Business” Brown, Jr., Atlanta, GA 192.2 LBS.

Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, Jacksonville, FL 203.4 LBS.

WELTERWEIGHTS – 5 X 3 BK

Brian “Stpone Handz” Jackson, Cheboygan, MI 177.2 LBS.

John Michael “JoMi” Escoboza, Coconut Creek, FL by way of Dominican 169 LBS.

BANTAMWEIGHTS –5 X 3 BK

Albert “Speedy” Martinez, Valdosta, GA 143.8 LBS.

Robert “Billy Bad Ass” Fletcher, Park Rapids, MN 146 LBS.

(fights & fighters subject to change)

Ranging between $150.00 and $25.00, tickets may be purchased at the venue’s box office of by going here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1824090. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Doors open at 6 p.m. MDT, first fight at 7 p.m. MDT.

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Dada 5000: “Who said it couldn’t be done? We’re hear now, fighters from all different states. The real winners are you people watching history being made. I started this vision and a lot of people thought I was crazy. It’s a great honor for me to take this from the back yard to this. We’re changing history because we have the solution. We’ve sent guys (from the backyard to the UFC and pro boxing. They’re examples of that can be done if you stay focused.

“We will be the biggest platform for bare knuckles in the country. The UBC is our sanctioning body, nobody else (in bare knuckles) has that. We’re real and we’ve changed the bar and we’re taking it higher. The Trigon is the best cage to fight in. The triangle has always been the center of controversy. Tomorrow the world will see how effective it is. We are the real deal! I don’t think any of these fights are going the distance. Don’t blink or you may miss it.”

Mike Vazquez, BYB President: “Although we are a young series, we have a deep tradition built on the foundation of the original Green House and Dada. Our vision is to provide fans with hard fought, competitive fights that are settled by the hand of the competitors, and not the judges. Our Trigon cage creates a tight fighting circle. Back up too much from the action and you will find your self in one of its tight corners. Our three-minute rounds on the boxing side will ensure that fighters can’t dance for an entire round, much less in The Trigon. It all comes together to promote confrontation and therefore resolution. Real fighters are comfortable with that, and we have some real fighters on this card. It’s our position that shorter bare-knuckles fights actually inflict less damage to fighter than prolonged fights with padded and weighted gloves that allow for more and harder punches over a greater period of time, creating more potential damage to he head and brain, versus bare knuckles where punch counts rarely exceed 100, and damage, if any, is more superficial.

“That said, we are working hard on many fronts and promise to put on a great show for you tomorrow night. I hope you join us as we make history!”

Bryan Pedersen, Chairperson of the Wyoming Boxing & MMA Commission: “I was excited to watch everybody warm up in The Trigon. It’s been one year and a few days since we regulated this sport. We’ve had bare-knuckles fighting in Wyoming for seven years. The fighters put in their time, blood and sweat. It was legal but not sanctioned and here we are. More people are watching bare-knuckles fighting. I view this as economic independence in Wyoming.”

Josh Gormley: “I’m here to represent the Dempsey name in BYB. I’ve fought different styles: boxing, MMA and pro wrestling. I retired because of a shoulder injury I suffered in my last fight. I saw Dada and he told me he had a bare-knuckles show, I’m always in shape and train every day. I’m 45-years-old, but I’m not an easy victory. I’m here to win and I’m going to beat him (Brents).”

Bobby Brents: “I appreciate BYB for this opportunity. I give Josh Dempsey a big thank you for taking the fight. I’m going to punch his AARP card early.”

Jake Young: “Tomorrow night I plan to make a statement. I plan to knock him (Delanoit) out. I’m going to put on a show for you tomorrow night.”

Matt Delanoit: “I’m happy to be here and grateful for this opportunity. This is incredible, the bare knuckles aspect. Take a good look at his (Young) face because it’s not going to look the same tomorrow.”

Billy Martin: “Tomorrow is going to be a big fight. My opponent has worked hard like I have. The Trigon cage is pretty small, and you can’t run away. I don’t think this is going past the first round. You’ll see what a Wyoming guy can do to a Colorado guy.”

Leo Pla: “Tomorrow night I’m going to put on a show for you guys. Come out and watch us put on a good show.”

Jamelle Jones: “We’re well prepared. I can’t wait until tomorrow. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Matt Kovacs: I’m fighting a tough opponent. We’re going to show everybody that a couple of Northwest guys can put on a good show. I’m looking forward it.”

Alphonso Frierson: “I don’t have a prepared speech, but I’ll probably knock him out tomorrow night.”

Mike Trujillo: “I’m fighting Chocolate (Frierson) for the third time. He’s not on my level. I’m at a higher level and you’ll see that tomorrow.”

INFORMATION:

Website: www.BYBextreme.com, www.getpureandnatural.com

Facebook: /BYBExtremeFightingSeries

Twitter & Instagram: @bybexteme

You Tube: BYB Extreme