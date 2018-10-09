Bellator 208: Fedor Vs. Sonnen This Saturday!

The greatest heavyweight of all time Fedor Emelianenko (37-5, 1 NC) will battle Chael Sonnen (31-15-1) in the second semi-final of Bellator’s Heavyweight World Grand Prix on Saturday inside NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. But prior to that, “The Last Emperor” will part ways with his most prized article of clothing, the “Glorious Sweater of Absolute Victory,” when he and Bellator auction off the iconic garment for charity.





A portion of the auction’s proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish America, as well as Russian-based children’s charity chosen by Fedor, Shag Vmeste. Shag Vmeste aids in the treatment and rehabilitation of children diagnosed with Cerebral palsy.

The auction is now live and can be found here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/362453921186.

More than just any old article of clothing, the “Glorious Sweater of Absolute Victory” has played an integral role in Fedor’s storied career. For a complete history, look no further than this Bellator documentary that explains the origins and mystique. Now, you can own this memorable piece of history!

Fighting out of Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, Fedor will enter the Bellator MMA cage for the second time this year, and third time overall, when he takes on Sonnen in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 13. The sambo fighter looks to build off of his impressive knockout victory over Frank Mir (18-12) at Bellator 198, which came just 48 seconds into the bout. A former PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion and PRIDE 2004 Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion, “The Last Emperor” now has his eyes set on the Bellator MMA heavyweight belt; a title that he is merely two wins away from. With 28 of his 37 career victories ending in a finish, Emelianenko will undoubtedly pursue yet another highlight-reel knockout when he squares off with “The American Gangster” for a place in the World Grand Prix final.





Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen will be broadcast LIVE on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 13 and will stream LIVE on DAZN, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen Main Card:

Heavyweight World Grand Prix Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (37-5, 1 NC) vs. Chael Sonnen (30-15-1)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Benson Henderson (25-8) vs. Saad Awad (23-9)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Cheick Kongo (28-10-2) vs. Timothy Johnson (12-4)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Alexander Shlemenko (56-11, 1 NC) vs. Anatoly Tokov (26-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Henry Corrales (15-3) vs. Andy Main (12-3-1, 1 NC)

Preliminary Card:

175-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Robson Gracie (Pro Debut) vs. Jamal Pottinger (Pro Debut)

Women’s Strawweight Preliminary Bout: Jennifer Chieng (Pro Debut) vs. Jessica Ruiz (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Shaquan Moore (Pro Debut) vs. David Meshkhoradze (Pro Debut)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Sukhrob Aydarbekov (5-3) vs. Tommy Espinosa (5-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (3-6) vs. Nick Fiore (2-3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Frank Buenafuente (9-4) vs. James Gonzalez (4-3)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Eric Olsen (0-1) vs. Jeremy Puglia (0-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Castro (0-1) vs. Dennis Buzukja (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Diorio (1-2) vs. Drews Rodriguez (Pro Debut)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Medina (0-1) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (0-1)

Brockport Beast Chris Cella Ready For BKFC Debut





Next Saturday Brockport, PA native Chris “The Brockport Beast” Cella will step between the ropes of the squared circle at BKFC 3:The Takeover in Biloxi, MS, as he makes his debut with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

For over 10 years Cella has trained with World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion Bobby Gunn, and says having the chance to fight on the sports’ biggest stage is a dream come true.

“I’ve had my share of underground bare knuckle fights, and since 2011 we knew it was only a matter of time that the sport would blow up and become sanctioned,” said Cella. “I’ve known BKFC President David Feldman for quite some time and it is because of his unrelenting hard work that professional bare knuckle fighting has come to fruition. It’s an honor to be making my debut for the BKFC, and I can’t wait to put my toe to the line and go to war.”

The BKFC emerged onto the professional combat sports scene June 2 with its inaugural show, and followed up in August with an encore. Both shows garnered worldwide attention and has captured the interest of millions of fight fans.

Bare knuckle fighting offers the excitement of MMA coupled with the technical aspect of boxing, giving fight fans the complete package.

Cella made his professional gloved boxing debut in 2017, and following two consecutive knockout wins, turned his attention back to BKB.

“I was training to compete on the first BKFC card, and a month before the fight, I suffered a double hernia, resulting in immediate surgery, which put me out for 90 days,” said Cella. “As soon as I was cleared to resume working out again, I spoke with David Feldman and he said he would put me on the October card. I’ve trained harder and smarter for this fight than ever before, and know what I have to go out and do fight night. I’ve been blessed to talk with Bobby Gunn everyday and get training tips and advice. Also a big thanks to former heavyweight knockout artist and one of the best trainers in the game Lou Esa. I call him several times a day and he helps me with nutrition, workout plans, and has been an intricate part of my life inside and out of the fight game. I have an amazing team around me, beginning with my wife Becky, and their support has pushed me to train so hard and stay focused. I believe this is my time to shine and will fight my heart out to get my hand raised next weekend.”

Cella will be throwing hands on one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year. Going to war for the World Light Heavyweight Police Gazette Diamond Belt is Bobby Gunn vs. Roberto Dos Santos Borges; Sam Shewmaker and Arnold Adams stand toe to the line to determine the US Heavyweight BKB Championship; also on the undercard is Kendall Grove vs. Marcel Stamps; Christine Ferea vs. Jennifer Tate; Brok Weaver vs. Joe Riggs; Reggie Barnett Jr., Harris Stephenson, and several other exciting fighters.

To order this action packed fight card visit www.fite.tv/bare-knuckle. For more information on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visit www.bareknuckle.tv.