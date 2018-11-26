Brian Halquist Productions announces 2019 combative sports dates

Brian Halquist Productions and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians are pleased to announce 10 dates for 2019 – beginning on Jan. 11 with the 119th installment of the Battle at the Boat professional boxing series ringing in another year of exciting fights.





The 10 shows will all be held at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. and feature five boxing and five mixed martial arts events with CageSport MMA kicking off its 2019 season with CageSport 55 on Feb. 9.

Battle at the Boat is the nation’s longest-running tribal professional boxing series. The inaugural installment of the event took place on July 9, 1997 when Emmett Linton fought Jose Flores for the International Boxing Association super welterweight championship. The series celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 3, 2017 with Battle at the Boat 111.

“We have had such incredible success at the Emerald Queen Casino over the past 22 years. We are extremely excited to continue that relationship and bring the very best in combative sports to the fans in the Pacific Northwest,” promoter Brian Halquist said, “Last year we saw a world title contender emerge at the Battle at the Boat series in undefeated fighter Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti and arguably had our most exciting year of MMA in CageSport. We are very much looking forward to seeing what happens in 2019.”

Additional 2019 Battle at the Boat events will take place on March 23, June 2, Aug. 24 and Nov. 9, while the Feb. 9 CageSport MMA event will be followed with shows on April 27, July 13, Oct. 5 and Dec. 59.

In addition to the 10 shows at the Emerald Queen Casino, Brian Halquist Productions will hold a special fight night at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Ore. on April 27.

BHP held its first ever event outside of Washington on May 5, 2018 with CageSport 51 at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort. The event saw undefeated Christopher San Jose capture the CageSport Bantamweight championship and proved to be such a big success plans were immediately put in place to bring the promotion back the following year.

“We had such a great experience working with the Seven Feathers Casino Resort,” Halquist said. “We knew we had to come back. It was fantastic show last year and we expect it to be even bigger and better the second time around.”

Over it’s 22 year history, Battle at the Boat has hosted several world title bouts, including Vernon Forest’s victory over Carlos Baldomir for the WBC Super Welterweight championship on July 28, 2007, Vic Darchinyan defeating Dmitri Kirillov by knockout for the IBF Super Flyweight title on Aug. 2, 2008 and Showtime’s World Bantamweight semifinals on Dec. 11, 2010 where Abner Mares captured the WBC belt with a victory over Darchinyan, while Yonnhy Perez reclaimed the IBF crown with a victory over Joseph Agbeko.

The boxing series has garnered international exposure as events from the Emerald Queen Casino have been broadcast on Showtime, HBO, ESPN, ESPN2, Direct TV, Fox Sports Net, Telemundo, TeleFutura, Univision and Azteca.

Brian Halquist Productions added MMA to its resume in 2008 when it promoted StrikeForce at the Tacoma Dome. The record-setting event featured Bob Sapp, former UFC heavyweight champion Maurice Smith and multiple-time kickboxing world champion Rick Roufus.

StrikeForce at the Dome proved to be a huge success, breaking the states gross gate receipts record and drawing 7,500 fans – the most for an MMA event in state history – and served as the foundation for CageSport.

Brian Halquist Productions 2019 Combative Sports Schedule

Jan 11, 2019: Battle at the Boat 119

Feb 9, 2019: CageSport MMA 55

March 23, 2019: Battle at the Boat 120

April 27, 2019: CageSport MMA 56

May 11, 2019: Seven Feathers Fight Night

June 1, 2019: Battle at the Boat 121

July 13, 2019: CageSport MMA 57

Aug. 24, 2019: Battle at the Boat 122

Oct 5, 2019: CageSport MMA 58

Nov 9, 2019: Battle at the Boat 123

Dec 21, 2019: CageSport MMA 59