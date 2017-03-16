Blagoy Ivanov Defends World Series Of Fighting Heavyweight Crown Vs. Shawn Jordan

NBCSN presents a World Series of Fighting title fight tripleheader this Saturday, Mar. 18, live at 11 p.m. ET, highlighted by Blagoy Ivanov (14-1) defending his heavyweight title against Shawn “Savage” Jordan (19-7) from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.





Ivanov won the WSOF heavyweight title in his first bout inside the Decagon, defeating Smealinho Rama by submission in June 2015. The Bulgarian defended the title at WSOF24 by defeating Derrick Mehmen by second-round TKO, and again in June 2016 against Josh “Cuddly Bear” Copeland in the main event of WSOF31. Jordan, a former UFC heavyweight contender, punched his ticket to the heavyweight title fight with a TKO victory over Ashley Gooch in his Decagon debut at WSOF33.

Saturday’s card also features Lance “The Party” Palmer (11-2) looking to defend his featherweight title against the undefeated Andre “The Bull” Harrison (15-0), and Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1) facing Donavon Frelow (6-1-0) for the vacated bantamweight belt.

Palmer recently reclaimed the WSOF featherweight title after defeating Alexandre Almeida at WSOF32 in July 2016. Harrison made his WSOF debut in December with a first-round submission of Bruce Boyington. Magomedov fights for the bantamweight belt coming off a victory over Jesse Brock in WSOF33. Frelow started his professional career on a five fight win streak, with four of those wins coming by submission, before falling to Magomed “Gladiator” Bibulatov in WSOF24 for the inaugural flyweight championship title.

Play-by-play announcer Todd Harris calls the action alongside two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and analyst Kayla Harrison, and mixed martial artists and analysts Bas Rutten, Randy Couture and Joey Varner.

World Series of Fighting will be streamed live on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.