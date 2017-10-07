Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell Results

Darrion Caldwell (11-1) defeated Eduardo Dantas (20-4) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Quote from Darrion Caldwell: “I have been waiting for this moment for my whole life. Darrion Caldwell is the Bellator bantamweight champion, that has a nice ring to it doesn’t it? I want to be an active champion, I want to bring some prestige to this belt. You’ll be hearing from me very soon.”





Emmanuel Sanchez (16-3) defeated Daniel Straus (24-8, 1 NC) via submission (triangle choke) at 1:56 of round three

Quote from Emmanuel Sanchez: “Since I signed with Bellator I’ve always taken on everyone Scott Coker has put in front of me. Nothing is changing now, so tell me, who’s next? It doesn’t matter what weight class, or who it is, I’ll fight anyone.”

Pat Curran (23-7) defeated John “Macapa” (21-3-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Quote from Pat Curran: “It felt so great to get back inside the Bellator cage. This was the calmest, most composed I’ve ever felt while competing. Now, one job is done and I can focus on my other. But let me make one thing clear, I want that belt.”

Leandro Higo (18-3) defeated Joe Taimanglo (23-8) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)





Quote from Leandro Higo: “Tonight was my first step towards getting back to where I belong. During my debut, I was filling in on short notice and unfortunately missed weight. For this fight, I made sure to come in at 135-pounds to show my commitment to becoming a world champion. It doesn’t matter who wins tonight’s main event, the bantamweight belt will be mine.”

Manny Muro (9-3) defeated Emmanuel Rivera (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean Holden (6-2) defeated Shakir McKillup (7-6) via TKO (punches) at 4:39 of round two

Carrington Banks (7-0) defeated Steve Kozola (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)

Chance Rencountre (11-2) defeated Justin Patterson (9-4) via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:58 of round one

Teagan Dooley (6-2) defeated DeMarcus Simmons (1-1) via submission (Americana) at 2:12 of round two





Westin Wilson (5-2) defeated L.J. Hermreck (3-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at :55 of round two

Kendall Carnahan (6-1) defeated Daniel Carey (3-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ernest James (1-0) defeated Ray Jones (0-1) via TKO (punches) 2:53 of round one