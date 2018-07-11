Bellator Rome on July 14 – Press Conference Photos

Bellator fighters and officials gathered today at Piazza del Campidoglio (Rome’s Capitol Hill) in advance of the company’s first event in The Eternal City, which takes place at il Centrale Live Roma – Foro Italico this Saturday, July 14.





Fans tuning in Saturday evening are in store for a double main event featuring a rematch between Patricio “Pitbull” (26-4) and Daniel Weichel (39-9) for the featherweight title, as well as Italy’s most famous mixed martial artist, Alessio Sakara (19-12), taking on Jamie Sloane (8-3) at light heavyweight.

Bellator Kickboxing will also be on display, as featherweight champion Kevin Ross (45-13) defends his crown against Gabriel Varga (21-6) and international sensation Giorgio Petrosyan (85-2-2) takes on Chingiz Allazov (53-2).

Bellator 203 will be broadcast Saturday, July 14 free on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will be immediately followed by Bellator Kickboxing 10. Limited tickets remain and are on sale now at Bellator.com.

Updated Bellator 203 Fight Card:

Featherweight World Title Bout: Patricio “Pitbull” (26-4) vs. Daniel Weichel (39-9)

Light Heavyweight Feature Event: Alessio Sakara (19-12, 2 NC) vs. Jamie Sloane (8-4, 1 NC)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) vs. Vaso Bakocevic (33-17-1)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Alen Amedovski (5-0) vs. Will Fleury (4-0)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Simone La Preziosa (3-4) vs. Maxim Radu (8-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Simone D’Anna (4-1) vs. Michele Martignoni (3-0)





Updated Bellator Kickboxing 10 Main Card:

Featherweight World Title Bout: Kevin Ross (45-13) vs. Gabriel Varga (15-6)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Giorgio Petrosyan (82-2-2, 1 NC) vs. Chingiz Allazov (56-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gaston Bolanos (11-1) vs. Domenico Lomurno (31-8)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Martine Michieletto (21-11-3) vs. Gloria Peritore (13-2-1)

200-lb. Catchweight Main Card Bout: Mattia Faraoni (27-4) vs. Raffaele Vitale (57-9)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 10 Preliminary Card:

183-lb. Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriele Casella (18-2-1) vs. Alex Negrea (11-5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Davide Armanini (29-1) vs. Fatmir Gordi (23-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Antonio Campagna (26-15-3) vs. Florenzo Pesare (31-9)

Flyweight Savate Bout: Leonardo Caputi (13-8-4) vs. Tarik Totss (3-10-2)

*Card subject to change





Photos Press Conference Rome, Italy