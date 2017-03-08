Bellator Names Ryan Grab Senior Director Of Communications & Athlete Strategy

Bellator President Scott Coker announced today that Ryan Grab has been named Senior Director of Communications and Athlete Strategy. Grab, who most recently served as the Director of Communications for Phoenix International Raceway, a member of the Daytona, Fla.-based ISC family of racetracks, will oversee all communications and media relations for Bellator MMA and Kickboxing effective immediately.





“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to our staff,” said Coker. “His years of experience in the MMA industry will have an immediate impact on our team at Bellator and we look forward to him assisting with the overall growth of the organization.”

Prior to his time with Phoenix International Raceway, Grab spent over five years with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Las Vegas. In addition to PR, Grab also held a role within the organization’s Athlete Development department where he was responsible for organizing and programming educational summits for active athletes, as well as promoting health and wellness initiatives within the sport.

“I am excited about the new opportunity with Bellator and Viacom,” Grab said. “I am looking forward to again working with Scott Coker to promote some of the best athletes in the world and continuing to elevate the Bellator brand as a premier global combat sports property.”

After earning his Master’s degree from the University of Georgia, Grab began his career in sports as an intern with UFC in 2010 and joined the communications team full-time in 2011. He also spent two years promoting the STRIKEFORCE brand following the UFC’s acquisition of the property, which saw the successful career launch of several future MMA world champions.

Grab will work with Director of Communications Danny Brener of BZA Public Relations, as well as current Bellator PR staff member, Public Relations Manager C.J. Tuttle, as they continue in their roles with Bellator. He will be based in Viacom’s newly opened west coast headquarters in Hollywood’s Columbia Square and can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at (706)-540-3425.