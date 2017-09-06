Bellator to Give Away Limited Edition Fedor Emelianenko Bobblehead on Sept. 23

Fedor Emelianenko Limited Edition Bobblehead Giveaway and Meet & Greet

Bellator MMA will be giving away a free limited edition Fedor Emelianenko bobblehead on Saturday, Sept. 23 to the first 5,000 fans in attendance at SAP Center in San Jose for Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull. The bobblehead giveaway is limited to one per person and will only be available to paid ticketholders upon entry into the arena.





Additionally, Bellator MMA fans are invited to attend a unique opportunity to meet the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time, “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko, prior to Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull. The fan meet and greet will take place on the concourse level of San Jose’s SAP Center on Saturday, September 23, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. PT. Space is limited and fans are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their space in line.

Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC)

“The Last Emperor” is considered to be the greatest heavyweight fighter the sport of MMA has ever seen. Emelianenko boasted one of the most impressive unbeaten streaks in the history of MMA, not losing a bout between 2001 and 2009. A multi-time world champion in MMA and Sambo, including a stint as PRIDE heavyweight champion, Fedor recently returned to the sport after a brief hiatus, accumulating two decisive wins since his return to action. The Russian-born fighter’s resume includes victories over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Coleman, Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski.

FIGHT INFO: Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at Bellator.com, as well as the SAP Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.





Updated Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Roy Nelson (23-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. Justin Linn (7-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Brooke Mayo (0-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (0-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Fernando Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Alex Lopez (3-0)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels Fight Card

Welterweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) vs. Raymond Daniels (11-3)

Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Kevin Ross (44-11) vs. Domenico Lomurno (22-8)

Middleweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (20-9) vs. Najib Idali (28-6-1)

Women’s Featherweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Jorina Baars (41-0-3) vs. Anke Van Gestel (34-11-3)

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Joe Palacios (7-7) vs. Malaipet (145-31-6)

*Fight card subject to change.