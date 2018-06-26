Bellator & DAZN Sign Global Multi-year MMA Streaming Partnership!

LIVE AND ON DEMAND SPORT OTT SERVICE DAZN TO SCREEN 22 BELLATOR MMA EVENTS PER YEAR IN SEVEN MARKETS WORLDWIDE





Bellator, a leading global combat sports franchise owned by Viacom, and DAZN, the live and on demand sport streaming service, part of Perform Group, today announced a landmark multi-year global distribution agreement.

The nine-figure global deal will see 22 Bellator fights streamed live and on demand every year on DAZN. All the fights be will available in every country where DAZN is available, which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and, from this summer, the U.S. and Italy. Fans can watch DAZN anytime, anywhere, with a one-month free trial, an affordable subscription and no long-term contract.

“The exciting new partnership with DAZN is a game-changer for Bellator,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “The investment will enable us to continue expanding our roster with free agents that make sense, so we can put on PPV-worthy fight cards that fans want to see. Plus, on DAZN’s worldwide platform, our fights will be seen live for the first time to new audiences around the globe.”

“Our multi-year streaming partnership with Bellator is a significant step in the development of DAZN and our fight sports offering. As the new destination for Bellator fans to watch all the action, it’s our aim to grow the popularity of the sport on the world stage, said DAZN CEO James Rushton. “With the combination of this investment in Bellator and our recent announcement to bring more than 30 nights of boxing to the platform annually, DAZN is a must-have for fight fans across all our markets,” Rushton continued.





The global agreement with Bellator follows Perform Group and Matchroom Boxing’s $1bn joint venture to create Matchroom Boxing USA. DAZN will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the JV, screening over 30 fight nights a year, and featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars at the best venues.

The deal begins with an epic event on Saturday, Sept. 29 from SAP Center in San Jose. The card features a highly anticipated middleweight title fight pitting Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) against Rory MacDonald (20-4), who is moving up a weight class for a title shot against the 185-pound champ, along with the fourth fight in the legendary rivalry between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-13) and Wanderlei Silva(35-13).

Also included on Sept. 29, will be the opening fight of Bellator’s first-ever Welterweight World Grand Prix, which will feature eight of the best welterweight fighters on the planet. The Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix will be a major component of the first year of the multi-year agreement between Bellator and DAZN.

Together, the investment in Bellator and Matchroom Boxing USA will reignite fans’ passion for combat sports and engage a new generation of fight fans. Backed by Access Industries, Perform Group is changing the world of sport for fans.





About Bellator:

Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 1 billion people worldwide in over 160 countries. In the United States, Bellator can be seen on Paramount Network, the combat sports television leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.

About DAZN:

DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service that is leading the change to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. Using cutting-edge technology from Perform Group, DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all our sport on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN has been created by fans, for fans, to show there is a better and fairer way to watch sport. DAZN is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and soon to be launched in the U.S. and Italy.

About Perform Group

Perform Group is the digital leader in global sports media and one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. With almost 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, its businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sport. Perform Group streams sport to fans directly through DAZN, its unique live and on-demand service. It partners with the biggest rights holders to help them commercialise and grow their sports around the world. It produces better, faster, more detailed content and data for broadcasters, media companies, sports teams, and brands. More information: performgroup.com