Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald on Saturday

Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald, the inaugural exclusive Bellator event on DAZN, will feature not only some of the greatest names in the sport, but some of the sport’s biggest on-air talent broadcasting outside of the cage.







Emanating from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. this Saturday, Bellator 206 will bring together an on-air all-star team including Mauro Ranallo and “Big” John McCarthy calling all the action cageside. Renowned sports broadcaster Jay Glazer will host the desk with expert commentary and analysis from Chael Sonnen and Josh Thomson. Mike Goldberg and Jenn Brown will provide behind-the-scenes updates and breaking news as roving reporters throughout the night. Veteran announcer Michael C. Williams will serve in his customary role as in-cage announcer.

Mauro Ranallo is a versatile and dynamic combat sports broadcaster well-regarded for his excitement, passion and knowledge of combat sports. His lengthy resume includes Showtime Boxing, WWE, Strikeforce, PRIDE, and has the distinction of being the first announcer to call boxing, MMA, kickboxing and professional wrestling. Ranallo joined the Bellator announce team in 2017. A social activist, his recently released documentary, Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller was met with critical acclaim.

“Big” John McCarthy was a renowned MMA referee spanning nearly a quarter century, officiating many of the biggest events in the sport’s history. Now McCarthy, in his first year as a broadcaster for Bellator, shares his wealth of knowledge and insight with a global television audience.

Acclaimed NFL Insider at FOX Sports, Jay Glazer will host Bellator’s coverage of Bellator 206. The veteran broadcaster is one of the most recognizable sports personalities on television and possesses a vast understanding of MMA along with owning the popular training facility Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, Calif. for top-level athletes.







Chael Sonnen, currently a semifinalist in Bellator’s World Heavyweight Grand Prix, is among the most popular and recognizable fighters and personalities in the sport. An All-American wrestler at the University of Oregon, the world-class grappler has fought the biggest names in the history of MMA, from “Rampage” Jackson to Anderson Silva to Jon Jones. A former contestant on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, he has provided MMA commentary for ESPN since 2014, including hosting the weekly show Ariel and the Bad Guy with Ariel Helwani.

Josh Thomson is a former Strikeforce lightweight world champion who joined Bellator in 2015, and won has two of his three fights with the promotion. The exciting and outspoken fighter, known as “The Punk,” also has a budding acting and on-air announcing career.

Mike Goldberg, a popular veteran sports announcer, joined the Bellator announce team in 2017. With over a decade behind the microphone, Goldberg is one of the most recognizable voices in all of MMA. His resume also includes calling nearly 1000 NHL games for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild, play-by-play for SEC, Big Ten, ACC college basketball and football and sideline reporter for the Chicago Bulls.

Jenn Brown joined Bellator in 2017 and is a two-time Emmy-award winner. A former Division I collegiate athlete for the University of Florida, the well-regarded on-air sports reporter has reported from the sidelines of the biggest college football and baseball games for ESPN. Brown was the first female correspondent for Inside the NFL and can be regularly seen covering both boxing and MMA. She spent eight years as a reporter and host for ESPN and sidelined the smash-hit show American Ninja Warrior.







Michael C. Williams has served as the in-ring voice of Bellator since 2010, covering events all over the globe. In is his 19th year as a ring announcer, the well-accomplished announcer has worked events ranging from boxing to marathons with prominent networks including HBO, Showtime, ESPN, Spike/Paramount Network, NBC and CBS, among others.

About Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald:

This epic event on Saturday, Sept. 29 from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. card features the highly anticipated middleweight title fight pitting current champ Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) against 170-pound titleholder Rory MacDonald (20-4), who is moving up a weight class for a title shot against the 185-pound champ, along with the fourth fight in the legendary rivalry between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-13) and Wanderlei Silva(35-13). Also included on Sept. 29, will be the opening bout of Bellator’s first-ever Welterweight World Grand Prix between Douglas Lima (29-7) and Andrey Koreshkov (21-2), which will feature eight of the best welterweight fighters on the planet. The Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix will be a major component of the first year of the multi-year agreement between Bellator and DAZN.

Bellator 206 Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (20-4)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-13) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-13)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Main Card Bout: Douglas Lima (29-7) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (21-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (3-1) vs. Leandro Higo (18-4)

Women’s Strawweight Main Card Bout: Keri Taylor-Melendez (2-0) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos (3-1) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (4-2)

Preliminary Card:

160-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Adam Piccolotti (10-2) vs. James Terry (20-9)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremiah Labiano (11-6) vs. Justin Smitley (10-7-1)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Amber Leibrock (3-1) vs. Arlene Blencowe (10-7)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Josh San Diego (7-4) vs. Joe Neal (6-3)

175-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Abraham Vaseau (3-1) vs. DeMarco Villalona (2-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Cass Bell (1-0) vs. Ty Costa (3-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Isaiah Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Khai Wu (2-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Ycaro (1-0) vs. Ignacio Ortiz (1-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Laird Anderson (Pro Debut) vs. Ahmed Abdelaziz (Pro Debut)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Chuck Campbell (Pro Debut) vs. Joseph Ramirez (1-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Anthony Figueroa Jr. (Pro Debut) vs. Samuel Romero (0-1)

*Fight card subject to change.

Please visit Bellator.com and DAZN.com for more information.