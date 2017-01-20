Boxing News 24/7


Chris Daughtry to Perform National Anthem at Bellator 170 Tomorrow

World renowned singer, songwriter, and musician, Chris Daughtry will sing the national anthem before the highly-anticipated Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen event this Saturday, January 21 from the Los Angeles Forum.


Over the last 10 years, Chris has had more than his share of career highlights. The North Carolina native has released back-to-back No. 1 albums, the 5x-platinum DAUGHTRY (which became the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history) and platinum LEAVE THIS TOWN. DAUGHTRY has scored four No. 1 Top 40 hits (“It’s Not Over, “Home,” “Feels Like Tonight,” and “No Surprise”), earned four Grammy nominations (including “Best Rock Album” for DAUGHTRY), won four American Music Awards, and brought his electrifying live show to all corners of the world.

Most recently, Daughtry released the critically album, BAPTIZED and also dropped a greatest hits album with his band, featuring all the singles from their first four studio albums.

Bellator 170 will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE this Satuday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App.

The main event of Bellator 170 features a grudge match between two MMA icons – Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) and Chael Sonnen (28-14-1). In addition, Ralek Gracie (3-0) and Hisaki Kato (7-2) will meet in a middleweight feature fight, while Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) and Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3) battle. Lastly, a fantastic co-main event pitting Paul Daley (38-14-2) against Brennan Ward (14-4) is also set for the Spike-televised main card.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Derek Anderson (14-2) vs. Derek Campos (17-6)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chinzo Machida (4-2) vs. Jamar Ocampo (2-0)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jack May (8-3) vs. Dave Cryer (11-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Henry Corrales (12-3) vs. Cody Bollinger (19-6)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC) vs. Keith Berry (15-13)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (8-3) vs. John Mercurio (8-7)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Green (3-0) vs. Jalin Turner (2-2)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (2-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Rosales (4-2) vs. Ian Butler (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Cisneros (9-5) vs. Curtis Millender (9-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Segura (4-4) vs. Tommy Aaron (2-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Gooch (4-3) vs. James Barnes (6-2)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Chrissie Daniels (2-2) vs. Colleen Schneider (10-7)

