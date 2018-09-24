Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Returns Saturday, October 20

Undefeated professional boxer Sam “The Hillbilly Hammer” Shewmaker will face veteran MMA fighter Arnold “AJ” Adams in the finals of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heavyweight tournament on Saturday, October 20 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi and live on pay-per-view.







The championship heavyweight bout will serve as the main event of “BKFC 3: The Takeover”, which will be broadcast across the United States and Canada, exclusively on pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc., on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95.

“After their performances in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shewmaker and Adams have shown that they are worthy of earning the first-ever BKFC heavyweight belt,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “I’m looking forward to an amazing fight, which I don’t expect to go the distance. Both fighters are coming for the knockout and to take this title in spectacular fashion.”

Tickets for “BKFC 3: The Takeover” are available now exclusively at www.bareknuckle.tv beginning at $35.

“I’m going to knock him out,” said Shewmaker. “I’m the better fighter and he’s going to find that out the second the bell rings for round one to start.”







“That heavyweight belt is coming back to Chicago with me,” said Adams. “I’m ready for whatever Shewmaker tries on October 20.”

BKFC 3 will also showcase the beginning of the men’s 135-pound lightweight tournament, with a champion expected to be crowned in 2019. All four quarterfinal-round fights, plus the tournament alternate bout, will be contested on October 20. The lightweight tournament field will include UFC and Bellator veteran Johnny Bedford against professional boxer Reggie Barnett Jr., both of whom are undefeated so far in BKFC competition.

Returning to BKFC action is undefeated bare knuckle fighting legend and Police Gazette Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Champion Bobby Gunn, as well as UFC and Bellator veteran Kendall Grove. Grove will face former University of Alabama linebacker Marcel Stamps, who is undefeated in both MMA and bare knuckle fighting.

Making his promotional debut at BKFC 3 will be Joe Riggs, who has a lengthy resume with the UFC and is the former WEC Middleweight Champion. Riggs will meet MMA veteran Brok Weaver. The card will also feature Christine Ferea versus Jennifer Tate in the first bare knuckle bout for both women.