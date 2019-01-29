Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Kicks Off 2019 Season This Saturday Night

The rapid rise of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) continues this Saturday night with”BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico” featuring 12 bouts with bare knuckle fighters from both countries pitted against each other from Beto Avila Stadium in Cancun, Mexico and live on pay-per-view (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).





“BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico” will be broadcast across the United States and Canada, exclusively on pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc., on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95. It will also be available worldwide via streaming to all in-home and out-of-home connected devices.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship had a remarkable first year,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “We were able to distinguish ourselves and show that we’re head and shoulders above everyone else in this sport. We’re proud to have extremely skilled fighters putting it all on the line for our organization, and we look forward to continuing to bring fight fans much more excitement on February 2 in Cancun.”

Saturday night’s show, with tickets still available now at www.bareknuckle.tv.,

will feature the return of the “Queen of Bare Knuckle” Bec Rawlings in a matchup against Puerto Vallarta’s Cecilia Flores as she looks to build on her previous two BKFC victories. The former UFC fighter has the ability and charisma to raise her profile even higher with exciting fight after fight.





“It’s been great working with BKFC,” said Rawlings. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself in to initially, but all three of my experiences so far have been great. They’ve always looked after me. They’ve paid me on time. The fights and the whole production is done very professionally. They have the right people involved.

“They don’t just treat me like a piece of meat,” added Rawlings. “They see me as an athlete and a person. They check in with me all the time to see how I’m doing. And that’s very refreshing to build that kind of relationship with a promoter and the people within the promotion and actually feel like you’re a part of their family and organization. You’re not just one of their fighters. It’s been great to fight for them and I can’t wait to fight again on Saturday night and put on another great show.”

With over 30 bare knuckle showdowns already completed since the inaugural event in June 2018, Saturday’s show will take BKFC international for the first time, celebrating the great fighting tradition in Mexico. Combined with Super Bowl Sunday the following evening, BKFC is a can’t miss part of a marquee sports weekend, and an organization set to take off in the near future.

The historic event will feature former Ultimate Fighter competitor Julian Lane battling Mexican-American UFC veteran Leonard Garcia and a highly-anticipated rematch between Tony Lopez and Joey Beltran, who engaged in an epic showdown at BKFC 1 that was narrowly won by Beltran.

The action will also see 20-fight UFC veteran Chris Lytle facing MMA veteran JC Llamas, BKFC heavyweight tournament runner-up Sam Shewmaker returns to action to take on Chihuahua’s Ricardo Aguliar, plus former WEC Middleweight Champion and 12-fight UFC veteran Joe Riggs competes in his second BKFC attraction as he looks for another victory, this time against Mexico City’s Heriberto “El Rudo” Tovar, who has fought in Combate Americas, the largest Hispanic-based MMA organization in the sport.

“I have worked on making the sport a legally sanctioned and regulated sport for over a decade,” added Feldman. “We take pride in our product, treat the fighters with tremendous respect and fairness and will continue to grow the league where it is ultimately accepted by more states and sanctioning bodies. It is my goal to see bare knuckle become a marquee combat sports entity.”