Anthony Johnson joins Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Retired MMA great Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will be joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) team as Head of Fighter Relations as announced last Saturday night during the broadcast of “BKFC 4: USA vs. Mexico” from Cancun, Mexico.





With Johnson on-board, BKFC will look to continue their rise in 2019 after hosting three events last year and a fourth last weekend, with much more on the horizon.

“I think Anthony Johnson is a great addition to our team,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “Throughout his successful career, he has made many connections and gained invaluable knowledge. We plan to lean on him and utilize everything he has to offer. We are very pleased to add Anthony to the team.”

In his role with BKFC, Johnson will look to enhance relationships with potential and current fighters, bring more brand awareness for the company and help with potential business and sponsorship relationships.





“I want to thank David Feldman for giving me this opportunity,” said Johnson. “It’s an honor to be a part of what Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is doing. I look forward to taking this journey with BKFC and to helping this company grow bigger and better. I truly believe BKFC is going to be a huge success.”

Born and raised in Dublin, Georgia, Johnson retired in 2017 after his second shot at Daniel Cormier and the UFC light heavyweight championship. During his tenure with UFC, Johnson earned the most ‘sub-minute’ knockout wins in UFC history with five. He debuted for UFC in 2007 and amassed a 22-6 MMA record with 16 knockout wins. Johnson was a college wrestler who fought in the welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. He owns wins over notable names such as Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira throughout his MMA career.

