Angela Lee And Jenny Huang Face Off In Bangkok Ahead Of One: Warrior Kingdom

The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), held a public face-off today at the Vertigo Rooftop Bar at the Banyan Tree hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM is set to rock the Impact Arena this Saturday, 11 March and will feature the return of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee of Singapore as she makes the first defense of her title against challenger Jenny Huang of Chinese Taipei.





Angela Lee, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, stated: “I would love to test my skills against the best fighters in the world, and to show everyone how much I have improved since my last fight. I’m coming into this bout against Jenny [Huang] hungry and determined. Winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship is one of the best achievements of my career so far, but I don’t want to go into this fight feeling like I’m the champion. I want to stay as hungry as the challenger.”

Jenny Huang, ONE world title challenger, stated: “I have worked very hard to earn this opportunity. Angela Lee is a great, young champion, but I’m coming for the belt. I know chances like this are very rare and I will do my best to take the title home for all my fans.”

20-year-old Angela “Unstoppable” Lee became the youngest world champion in the history of mixed martial arts when she captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship via a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in May of 2016. Lee’s stunning performance reverberated throughout the sport, captivating audiences the world over and catapulting the young fighter to superstardom. Now, the undefeated champion Lee makes her way back to the ONE Championship cage to make the first defense of her title against top rated challenger Jenny Huang.

