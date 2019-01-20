Andrews, Gravely defend world titles at CES MMA 54; Spicely snaps three-fight losing streak

After extending his CES MMA-best win streak to nine consecutive fights Saturday at Twin River Casino Hotel, Nate Andrews all but gave out his phone number to UFC president Dana White, who may have a few difficult decisions to make in the wake of Andrews’ latest dominant performance.





The East Providence, R.I., native defended his CES MMA World Lightweight Title in the main event of CES MMA 54, submitting game challenger Bryce Logan (9-4) via guillotine at the 1-minute, 42-second mark of the second round of their scheduled five-round bout live on UFC Fight Pass.

With the promotion making its Fight Pass debut in front of 450,000 subscribers, it’s only fitting Andrews racked up yet another win, running his overall record to 15-1 with all 15 of those wins coming by stoppage.

“Give me my contract,” Andrews said as chants of “U-F-C, U-F-C!” filled the arena. “I earned it. I’m 15-1 with 15 finishes. No one on your roster has that. Give me my shot. Give me my chance in the 155-pound division.”





Andrews, who now boasts more wins than any fighters in CES MMA history in addition to owning the promotion’s longest win streak, past or present, may soon get the call, and he may be joined by fellow world champion Tony Gravely of Radford, Va., who is now 17-5 after defending his CES MMA World Bantamweight Title for the first time by defeating Kris Moutinho (7-3) in Saturday’s co-feature.

Brimming with confidence with a three-fight win streak under his belt, the Milford, Mass., native Moutinho was no match for Gravely, whose collegiate wrestling experience made the difference from the opening bell. Gravely dominated most of the fight until the fourth round when Moutinho went for the leg lock – a reoccurring them throughout the fight – and left his head exposed. Gravely responded by cracking Moutinho with three hard right hooks, knocking Moutinho out at the 4:02 mark.

Gravely has now won five in a row, including his victory over last-minute challenger Kody Nordby for the then-vacant title at CES MMA 53.

Saturday was a return to form for Providence middleweight Eric Spicely (11-4), who snapped a three-fight losing streak with the UFC and improved to 9-0 lifetime with CES MMA, stopping Colorado’s Leo Pla (12-8) via technical knockout due to strikes at the 3:53 mark of the opening round. Spicely earned his shot in the UFC in 2016 with eight consecutive wins, but struggled toward the tail end of his run, most recently losing to Darren Stewart at UFC Fight Night 130. Saturday was Spicely’s first appearance with CES MMA since 2015 and his first win since January of 2017, a two-year stretch.

In a special female featherweight attraction, Jessy Miele (7-3) of Waterbury, Conn., dominated Kylie O’Hearn (1-1) of Plymouth, Mass., earning the stoppage at 4:27 of the third round, her first win in her first fight in more than two years. Miele dominated with superior ground control through the first two rounds and eventually worked in enough ground and pound to get the stoppage in the closing seconds of the third as O’Hearn had no answer for her opponent’s attack.

Bantamweight Tateki Matsuda (14-9) of Boston, a two-time UFC vet, returned from a three-fight stint in Japan and overcame a sluggish opening round to defeat Syracuse’s Josh Ricci (4-2) by unanimous decision, 29-28 on all three scorecards. Light heavyweight William Knight (4-0) of Manchester, Conn., opened the main card with a knockout win over New Hampshire’s Kevin Haley (6-4), who tapped at the 1:33 of the opening round due to strikes.

On the preliminary card, David Baxter (4-2-1) of Attleboro, Mass., and Todd Monroe (3-3-1) of Greensboro, N.C., fought to a 29-27, 28-28, 28-28 majority draw after Monroe was deducted a point in the second round for poking Baxter in the eye for a second time.

Also on the preliminary card, heavyweight Yorgan De Castro (4-0) of Fall River, Mass., and featherweight Brendon Marotte (5-0) of Hampstead, N.H., each remained unbeaten with unanimous decision wins. De Castro defeated Dallas’ Carlton Little (7-7) while Marotte dominated 14-fight vet Chris Rollins (5-9) of Virginia.