Amir Khan’s Super Fight League Teams Up With India’s Billionaire Club

Super Fight League (SFL), the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league, has announced that eight of the world’s leading entrepreneurs have come on as team owners for the inaugural SFL season scheduled to begin from 20th January 2017 till 25th February 2017 in Mumbai, India.





Aditya Munjal from Hero Cycles, Amit Burman from Dabur Group, Keshav Bansal from Intex Technologies, Achin Kochar from VI-John, Kanav Parwal from SPA Capital, Raahil Bhatia from Belmaks Group, Shreeram Suresh and Vinodini Suresh from 8K Miles Media, Deepak Saluja and Pramod Sharma from UV Media, Jaskaran Punihani & Navraj Jaura from Jaura Group, Preeti Mahapatra from Mahapatra Universal Pvt Ltd – “India’s Billionaire Club” – are some of the entrepreneurs who have invested in SFL’s growing ecosystem and who are now team owners in this first of its kind franchisee based MMA league. A full list of the owners and their teams can be found below.

Bill Dosanjh, SFL’s CEO & Principal Founder said: “India is clearly waking up to the significance of combat sports and it is overwhelming to receive support from these marketers across diverse industries who will be associated with the League.”

Amir Khan, SFL’s Co-Founder and two-time world boxing champion, adds: “There is an immense talent pool in India and we’re happy to bring the first season of Super Fight League to fans with the tremendous support shown by the team owners not only to promote the sport but also nurture the inherent talent the country possesses. We’re confident that with the SFL platform, we will be able to create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in India.”

The Super Fight League recently signed a momentous deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) who will be the league’s official broadcast partner. SPN will broadcast the inaugural SFL season live on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels while the opening ceremony will be telecast on Sony MAX. In India Super Fight League is the second most watched sports online today.

There is a distinctive point scoring system that separates the Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will be comprised of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system.

Here’s a great example of how the SFL team competition keeps an audience in their seats. http://bit.ly/2eDcxcU

Super Fight League is currently the biggest MMA Promotion in Asia and GCC Region and the third biggest digitally viewed league in the world.

Owners of the eight Indian teams are as follows:

Team

Team Owner

Company

Bengaluru Yoddha

Shreeram Suresh and Vinodini Suresh

8K Miles Media

Delhi Heroes

Aditya Munjal

Hero Cycles

Goa Pirates

Preeti Mahapatra

Mahapatra Universal Pvt Ltd.

Gujarat Warriors

Keshav Bansal

Intex

Haryana Sultans

Kanav Parwal & Raahil Bhatia

SPA Capital & Belmaks Group

Mumbai Maniacs

Amit Burman

Dabur

Sher-e-Punjab

Achin Kochar

VI-John

UP Nawabs

Deepak Saluja, Pramod Sharma & Jaskaran Punihani, Navraj Jaura

UV Media & Jaura Group