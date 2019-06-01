Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith – UFC Fight Night Live Stream on ESPN+





Main Event: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith – Main Card exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish — available through the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices – Prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes – To subscribe, visit www.espnplus.com/ufc

The Octagon returns to Stockholm, Sweden this Saturday, June 1 for a trio of light heavyweight fights at the top of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Gustafsson vs. Smith.

Returning to his home country, three-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson (no. 2) squares off against Anthony Smith (no. 4) as both try to maintain their status near the top of the light heavyweight division.





All fights from the main card of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Gustafsson vs. Smith will be live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S, in both English and Spanish, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Prelim bouts air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer John Gooden alongside color commentary from former UFC middleweight contender Dan Hardy. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will also be available with Spanish-language commentary.

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, on location in Stockholm hosted by Gooden and UFC Lightweight Paul Felder beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 31. ESPN+ will also present a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Gustafsson vs. Smith includes a feature from Brett Okamoto on what a loss to Jon Jones does to a fighter, with insight from Rashad Evans. Plus, Marc Raimondi writes on Jimi Manuwa’s new focus on being in exciting fights instead of the results. ESPN+ users will also receive a betting breakdown of the fight card. ESPN.com will also provide extensive coverage on every fight throughout the weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com, fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

The ESPN social team will bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the full UFC on ESPN event schedule ESPN.com MMA.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Gustafsson vs. Smith (All times ET)