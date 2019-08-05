RESULTS: Keys, Johnson, Gomez Thrill Clackamas Armory With Victories

This past Saturday, 2Pound Sports and Entertainment held its latest card, Fight Night 4: Night of Champions, in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Clackamas Armory.





The evening’s special attraction, a three-round exhibition between former world champions Steve “2 Pound” Forbes and DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, delighted fans who showed up for a great night of action. During their friendly, but competitive exhibition, both fighters showcased world class skills rarely seen in “The Rose City.”

Fighting on his second 2Pound Sports show, Tacoma, Wash.’s Andre Keys earned a six-round unanimous decision over Antonio Neal, who fights out of Granger, Calif., in the main event. Neal demonstrated far more grit and determination than his record of 4-11-1 with 3 knockouts would indicate, doing well in rounds 3 and 4 in particular. Keys used the schooling he’s picked up at the Tacoma Boxing Club, however, and closed strong to take his record to 11-1 with 5 knockouts.

In the four-round co-feature, amateur standout Chris “The Truth” Johnson used angles, deft footwork and activity to defeat William Fernandez. Johnson, fighting out of Bend, Ore. and a two-time Oregon Golden Gloves winner, won all four rounds on all three judges’ cards, moving his ledger to 5-0 with 1 knockout. Fernandez, Phoenix, Ariz., couldn’t quite get on track, and he falls to 0-7.





Earning “Fighter of the Night” honors while bringing with him a crowd of his own was William Hernandez-Gomez. The 18-year-old made his professional debut by stopping Milwaukie, Ore.’s Ian King in just over one minute. King’s record goes to 0-3, while Hernandez-Gomez, of Kent, Wash., showed great promise in earning his first victory and said afterward that he would love to fight close to home again in the near future.

Normandy Park, Wash.’s Andres Abarca scored an upset over previously-unbeaten Daquan Wyatt when judges edged him a split decision in four rounds, handing Abarca his second pro win. Abarca was able to rough Wyatt up at times, but the Las Vegas-based Wyatt also scored with right hands, making for a close and difficult-to-score fight. Wyatt’s record is now 3-1 with 3 knockouts, and Abarca now sports a 2-2 record with 0 knockouts.

In the evening’s opener, William Fernandez’s brother Michael got into the win column with a four-round unanimous decision over DeMarcus Corley’s 18-year-old son DeJon. Fernandez bullied Corley to the ropes throughout the fight, landing hard body shots and preventing Corley from gaining any momentum. Fernandez climbs to 1-1 with 0 knockouts, and Corley, who was debuting, goes to 0-1.

2Pound Sports would like to thank the fans who braved atrocious traffic and endured ticket acquisition issues and showed up anyway. It couldn’t be done without you!

Another fight card featuring local talent is in the world for early 2020. Stay tuned!

SELINA BARRIOS WINS BY FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT

This past Saturday at the Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio, TX, Female lightweight contender, Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios improved to (6-1, 3 KOs) after knocking out Nina Gallegos with a vicious body shot just 42 seconds into round one. Supreme Boxing Promotions was the promoter.

“It was beautiful to see the fans of San Antoinio come out and support our boxing event last night. I wanted to make a statement with a knockout performance, and I was blessed to deliver it. The boxing community and fans in San Antonio are incredible. I’m hoping we can continue to bring more boxing shows to our great city.”

Barrios, the NABF Lightweight champion is looking to get back on world title run.

“My focus now is landing a big fight with any top fighter in the super featherweight or lightweight division,” Barrios continued. “My manager is working on a few things and my next fight will be announced sometime soon, hopefully against a big name.”

“We have plans for Selina to be in a big fight sometime in 2020,” said Kerry Dangle, Barrios’ co-manager. “I think she will be best suited if we can keep her busy, maybe one more tune up fight before we step her up again.”

“Selina is ready to go on a nice run.” said Colin Campbell, Barrios’ co-manager. “She really stepped up her game during training camp and it paid off. She’ll be in a big fight very soon.”