RESULTS: Jason Welborn Retains Title After Epic Battle

Jason Welborn retained his British Middleweight Title on Saturday evening after another epic battle with Tommy Langford.





The pair, from Rowley Regis and Birmingham (via Devon) respectively, clashed live on Sky Sports on Matchroom Boxing’s Amir Khan versus Samuel Vargas undercard at the Arena Birmingham.

The first contest, at Walsall Town Hall in May, was nominated for the British Boxing Board of Control Fight of the Year but Saturday managed to surpass even that first enthralling battle.

For a second time, the fight went the distance and for a second time BCB’s Welborn was awarded a split decision victory after 12 absorbing rounds. Judge Steve Gray scored the contest 114-113 Welborn, John Latham scored 113-114 Langford and Marcus McDonnell gave it 115-114 to the British Champion.

32 year-old Welborn came out of the blocks like a man possessed and dropped Langford with a short right with just 20 seconds of the opening stanza remaining. Langford recovered well in the second but was down again midway through the third as another stiff right connected. The challenger somehow saw the round out much to his credit before gaining his composure and looking to keep the Champion at range. The mid to late rounds were Langford’s but a strong finish from Welborn ensured that the belt remained in Black Country.

The duo have shared 24 draining rounds together and both men deserve tremendous credit. Langford will surely come again whilst Welborn will be looking at European and World Honours after seeing his profile raised across Europe and the USA.





“It was another tough fight,” Welborn told bcb-promotions. “I put in the hard work and I enjoyed it in there. We’ve had two cracking fights now. Fair play to Tommy Langford; he’s a good boxer and I wish him all the best.

“It’s another win and a defence of my British Title. This is my time now.”

“Jason fought his heart out,” added BCB’s Head Trainer, Paul Mann. “He trained hard and fully deserved the victory. There’s a different aura about him now he is champion.”