Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Set To Do It Again In The Autumn

Going into last night’s huge Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor women’s super-fight, plenty of people wondered if defending undisputed 140 pound champion Cameron would get a fair shake from the three judges should the fight in Dublin, Ireland go the distance. Cameron herself admitted concern on this subject. Taylor, boxing her ‘Homecoming’, and a superstar in Ireland, would, perhaps, receive some, shall we say, favourable treatment from the scoring officials, so the thinking went in some quarters.

Not so.

After ten exciting rounds, defending champ Cameron was awarded a majority decision, the scores being 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95.

Now 18-0(8), 32 year old Cameron said before the fight – long before the fight – that she was certain she would be able to defeat Taylor, and now the lady from Northampton has done it. As one would expect from Taylor, there were no complaints, no screaming of having been robbed after the fight. Taylor, now 22-1(6) simply called for the rematch she is entitled to as per the rematch clause she entered the ring with last night.

Eddie Hearn has said the return will likely take place in the autumn.

For now, Cameron is happy about her win as well as relieved over how the judges did the right thing.

“I was petrified (when waiting for the reading of the cards). I’ve seen results go the other way in the past,” Cameron said. “It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best. My strength is putting the pressure on. I don’t mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash. I’ve just beat another undisputed champion. I’m sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.”

36 year old Taylor wants that rematch, and she wants it bad.

“I’m not sure (if the fight was close) I’d have to look back at it,” Taylor said. “Congratulations to Chantelle and thank you for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the rematch. I wasn’t surprised how fast she was. I expected everything that came my way but I just came up short tonight. I look forward to next time facing her.”

So do we fans, and Eddie Hearn.

“I want to congratulate Katie and Chantelle for showing us what boxing is all about,” Hearn said. “It was a fight that could have gone either way but I think the result was right. There is a rematch clause and we want to do it again in the autumn. There’s only one thing on Katie’s mind and that is a rematch.”

How big could Cameron-Taylor II be!