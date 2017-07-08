Boxing News 24/7


World Boxing Super Series Draft Gala 2017 – Live Stream

The World Boxing Super Series is pleased to announce the seeding for the inaugural season of the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. During tonights Draft Gala, the top four seeds will select their opponents from the four unseeded boxers. The live TV show (23:00 local, 5 PM ET) will be broadcasted in multiple territories.

In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

