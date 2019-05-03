Who Will Be Gennady Golovkin’s New Trainer?

There isn’t too long to go at all now before former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin boxes his DAZN debut; the June 8 bout against the relatively unknown Steve Rolls being a fight GGG will take without the services of trainer Abel Sanchez.





As fans know, the 37 year old split with his coach of almost ten years, and Golovkin is yet to find his replacement (officially at least). Speculation over who it may be that takes over from Sanchez continues, but the general line of thinking seems to focus on three or four names. Oscar De La Hoya, when asked by ES News who would be a good replacement trainer for GGG, said Freddie Roach would, in his first hand experience, be the ideal new trainer for Golovkin.

De La Hoya, who worked with Roach for some time, said that with his great experience in training aggressive-minded fighters, Roach would gel perfectly with Golovkin – a fighter fans know doesn’t often take a step back when he’s in a fight.

Roach could turn out to be the guy. But who else has been spoken of as a possibility? Some fans have suggested the man for the job is Buddy McGirt. McGirt, who recently got light-heavyweight warrior Sergey Kovalev back in the win column in a pretty big and impressive way, has also worked with other big names.





Maybe Ronnie Shields will get the call from Triple-G? Shields has worked with a number of greats – Mike Tyson among them, and the Texan, like Roach and McGirt, boxed himself. Often a fighter bonds better with a coach when he has been there and done it himself, and maybe it will be one of these three excellent trainers who gets to work with Golovkin as he begins his quest to rule the world all over again.

Then again, it could turn out to be somebody else entirely – and Virgil Hunter’s name has been mentioned by some; and maybe GGG is looking to improve his defensive abilities.

What do you guys think? Whoever it turns out to be, Golovkin better get a move on. Unless of course, he has already made his choice but hasn’t made his pick public knowledge yet.