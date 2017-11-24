Weights: Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy

Sergey Kovalev Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
30-2-1, 26 KOs 19-1, 16 KOs
Weight: 174, Trunks: Red/WHT/BLK Weight: 174.8, Trunks: Blue/GLD
(Photo credit David Spagnolo/Main Events)
Sullivan Barrera Felix Valera
20-1, 14 KOs 15-1, 13 KOs
Weight: 174.8, Trunks: WHT/Red/BLU Weight: 174.2, Trunks:GLD/BLK
Yuriokis Gamboa Jason Sosa
27-2, 17 KOs 20-2-4, 15 KOs
Weight: 130.6, Trunks: Red/WHT Weight: 131.2, Trunks: Burg/Gold
Bakhram Murtazaliev Carlos Galvan
10-0, 8 KOs 16-5-1, 15 KOs
Weight: 153.8, Trunks: WHT/Pink Weight: 151.8, Trunks: Black
Frank Galarza Jaime Herrera
17-2-2, 11 KOs 15-4-1, 8 KOs
Weight: 153, Trunks: Blue/ORG Weight: 153.2, Trunks: Black
Meiirim Nursultanov Eric Moon
4-0, 3 KOs 7-0, 6 KOs
Weight: 161.6, Trunks: WHT/Gold Weight: 162.2, Trunks: BLK/Gold
LeShawn Rodriguez Alex Sandro Duarte
7-0, 6 KOs 7-2, 5 KOs
Weight: 156.6, Trunks: BLK/BLU Weight: 154.4, Trunks: Red/BLU
Enriko Gogokhia Jose Antonio Abreu
6-0, 3 KOs 13-2, 8 KOs
Weight: 148.8, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 148.2, Trunks: BLK/WHT
Ismael Villarreal Race Sawyer
Pro Debut 0-4
Weight: 154.2, Trunks: BLK Weight: 155.6, Trunks: BLK