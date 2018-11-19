WATCH: Pacquiao – Broner Live Stream – Press Conference

MONDAY/NOVEMBER 19 – NEW YORK 11 .m ET / 8 am PT from Gotham Hall in New York City

Two of boxing’s biggest stars, Senator Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner, will make an official announcement about their upcoming boxing plans during a bi-coastal press tour. SHOWTIME Sports will present the official live stream of the Pacquiao-Broner New York and Los Angeles press conferences across digital platforms during their two-city press tour on Monday and Tuesday.

The live fully produced program will be available via Facebook @ShowtimeBoxing and YouTube @ShoSports channel.

A three-time Fighter of the Year and the Boxing Writers Association, Pacquiao is America’s reigning Fighter of the Decade. Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. Cincinnati’s Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) is a former four-division world title holder and one of boxing’s most popular and colorful personalities.

TUESDY/NOVEMBER 20 – LOS ANGELES

11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET from Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills