Watch Live: Felix Sturm vs Timo Rost – Official FITE Live Stream

Felix Sturm calls out Oscar De La Hoya ahead of comeback – 19th December – Former multiple world champion Felix Sturm (40-5-3) makes his long-awaited comeback on December 19th in Hamburg, Germany on an action packed card courtesy of Universum Box Promotions.

Sturm takes on fellow German, Timo Rost (10-0-2) over ten-rounds in the super-middleweight division. However Sturm clearly has other scores to settle on his mind ahead of his first fight in nearly five years.





“My opponent Timo Rost, won’t notice any ring rust from me I can assure you. I’m optimally prepared for my comeback!” Sturm stating in firm fashion. He went on to dispel age concerns and to discuss a fight he craves the most.

“The Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr. fight last weekend showed that age does not matter in this sport, but discipline, diligence and ambition does! After I give Timo Rost his first defeat, I demand a rematch from my arch-rival, Oscar de la Hoya! He owes it to me, because everyone who knows anything about boxing knows that I won the fight back in 2004. I was cheated by the judges!”

Sturm’s last fight dates back to 2016 winning the WBA Super Middleweight title against Fedor Chudinov. Legal issues including tax-evasion and doping charges over the past years have left Sturm unable to compete under a barrage of bad press.

Joining Sturm will be a host of local and international talent. Cuban World amateur champion Jose Larduet (4-0) will face Argentine, Marcos Antonio Aumada (21-9) over ten rounds at heavyweight as chief support. Larduet comes off knockout victories over Ferenc Urban and Josh Sandland in just over two-months after defecting from the Cuban Amateur setup to base himself in Germany.

Heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (23-5-1) will also be in action alongside Swedish pair; Lucy Wildheart (6-1) and Marianne Ahlborg who will be making her professional debut. Colombian Ronald Ramos (42-18-4) faces Brit, Tasif Khan (12-1) in the super flyweight division and Elvir Sendro (6-0) of Bosnia compliments an array of international action.

Local talent such as; Bujar Tahiri (6-0), Taycan Yildrim (9-0), Ajdin Reiz (3-0) and Muhammet Barut (4-1) round off a potentially thrilling night’s entertainment from the Universum Gym in Hamburg.

You can watch live and exclusive on BILD in Germany or on FITE TV in all other territories.



