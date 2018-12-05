Watch Kell Brook vs Michael Zerafa LIVE on DAZN this Saturday

Michael Zerafa has accused Kell Brook of overlooking him and says he’ll thrive off the underdog status when they clash at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield this Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





Zerafa, 26, is a former Commonwealth Super-Welterweight Champion and has secured 14 of his 25 wins via knockout.

He has lost just two of his 27 professional fights, including a stoppage loss to former WBO Middleweight ruler Peter Quillin in 2015.

The Melbourne fighter admits that former IBF World Champion Brook is another step up in class but says he is ready for whatever the Sheffield star throws at him.

“I’m really up for this fight, I’m in the best condition of my life,” said Zerafa.

Watch Brook vs Zerafa LIVE – start streaming DAZN with a 1-month free trial

“Halfway through the first round Brook and his team will realise they’ve underestimated me.

“I’ve got two losses on my record but that was years ago. I was a kid back then and very inexperienced. Now I’m a more complete fighter, more power, more speed & more boxing IQ.

“I respect Kell Brook, he’s a great fighter and he’s been at a higher level than me for longer, but that’s exactly why he’s looking past me. I’m going to make a lot of people eat their words.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career, I’m taking it with both hands and I’m definitely going to put on a show in Sheffield. I’m going into this fight with absolutely nothing to lose.”

Brook’s clash with Zerafa tops a huge night of boxing in the Steel City. Unbeaten Irish star Jono Carroll faces French former European Champion Guillaume Frenois in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger to IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer.

Rising Welterweight star Josh Kelly steps up in class as he takes on former WBA World Champion David Avanesyan in his ninth professional contest. Explosive Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler is in title action as he targets a showdown with newly-crowned British Champion Ted Cheeseman in 2019 and IBF no.1 Featherweight contender Kid Galahad stays busy with an eye on the winner of Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton.

Sheffield is well represented on the undercard with Welterweight Anthony Tomlinson, Super-Middleweight Callum Hancock and Middleweight Shakiel Thompson all in action, while Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq and Denaby Lightweight Terri Harper also feature.