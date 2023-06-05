Warren Says Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce Rematch Will Happen In September

Frank Warren, speaking once again with Talk Sport, said the return fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce will take place in September. Warren didn’t give an exact date, nor did the promoter mention a venue, but Warren did say, in speaking with Seconds Out, that Joyce’s “career is on the line” in the rematch with the southpaw from China.

Like plenty of other people who watched Zhang shock Joyce via sixth round stoppage back in April, this when Joyce’s eye was badly busted up, his vision compromised, Warren was alarmed at the way “The Juggernaut” was unable to handle Zhang’s southpaw stance. Joyce better have learnt from what he went through in the first fight, Warren said, adding how he feels his fighter was guilty of complacency going into the voluntary fight with “Big Bang.”

“I think complacency might have kicked in with all of us – including me, to be honest. I felt that Joe, especially after that performance against [Joseph] Parker, was really going from strength to strength,” Warren said. “But I genuinely believe he simply struggled with that southpaw stance, and if he struggles again with it, he’ll be in trouble. He’s got to learn from that fight. The rematch is a very big fight, his career’s on the line in that fight.”

It will be interesting to see where the rematch takes place. Should it be in China, with a huge live audience packing out a big stadium, or will Joyce once again enjoy home advantage with the fight again taking place in the UK? And the biggest question: who wins? Will it be a case of repeat or revenge?

Credit to Joyce, 16-1(15) for agreeing to fight Zhang again, yet at the same time, what other obvious options did 37 year old Joyce (he will turn 38 in September) have? Can Joyce get himself through a good training camp where he fully works on coping with that southpaw stance, this with good, quality sparring, and if so, can he get his revenge? Or will it prove to be another bad night for Joyce?

Is Zhang, 25-1-1(20) Joyce’s bogeyman? With very little world class heavyweight action set to take place over the remainder of this year (officially at least), Zhang-Joyce II is one of the biggest heavyweight fights to come here in 2023.