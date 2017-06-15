Live Stream: Ward vs. Kovalev II

Watch Live! Ward vs. Kovalev 2 Final Press Conference: Thursday, June 15 at 4pm ET/1pm PT

On the heels of the most anticipated fight of the summer, here is what some of the media are predicting for Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev 2: “The Rematch” on Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The championship event, presented by Corona Extra, will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Tim Dahlberg, Associated Press

I had Kovalev winning the first fight, so maybe I’m the wrong one to ask. But I think a boxer always has an easier time making adjustments than a puncher and that should favor Ward in the rematch. Ward has a good measure on Kovalev’s power and he’s really good at switching things up in the ring, as he did in the late rounds of the first fight. I think it goes the distance again, with Ward taking a unanimous decision.

Ward: Unanimous Decision

Bernard Fernandez, SweetScience.com





There is an expanding school of thought that Ward, the craftsman/technician, will be even better the second time around, having had 12 rounds and months of tape time to work out an even more intricate fight plan. I’m not sure I buy into that. Kovalev is no one-trick pony; he has skills to go along with superior power. If it’s a KO, he probably gets it, and it’s not out of the question that he can win on points as well. Let’s call it “Krusher” by 10th round stoppage.

Kovalev: 10th Round Stoppage

Michael Rosenthal, Editor Ring

Ward was successful in the second half of his first fight with Kovalev because he made necessary adjustments. I believe he’ll carry that knowledge and momentum into the rematch, which he’ll win by a unanimous decision in another competitive fight. No controversy this time.

Ward: Unanimous Decision

Matt Christie, Boxing News Online

Just like the first contest, this one is exceptionally hard to call and the events of that closer than close opener do little to make the job of choosing a winner any easier. Kovalev was a menace throughout, but perhaps the defining factor could be Ward’s ability to adjust. He did it in the first bout whereas Kovalev struggled to when it became clear the tide was turning. The pick is for Ward to win again on points, but without the controversy.

Ward: Unanimous Decision

Brian Campbell, CBSSports.com

Ward has already tasted Kovalev’s power and figured out ways to adjust and disarm “The Krusher.” That puts the pressure on the former champion. While you can expect Kovalev to be more aggressive, Ward just seems to have an answer for every style thrown at him.

Ward: Unanimous Decision

Willard Ogan, NBC Sports Bay Area

The fight will start slow with Ward working inside. Body shots will do Kovalev in.

Ward: 10th Round TKO

Michael Woods, NYFights.com

Ward adapted pretty quick to the Russian’s attack. We should see “Round 13” look like the second two-thirds of fight one. Unless Sergey is fresher on fight night because he’s not over trained. But he is 34, and he is what he is. Ward is the better adaptor, and a defensive master.

Ward: Unanimous Decision

Daiske Sugiura, Yahoo! Japan

Kovalev might be spending too much energy on hating Ward, which could backfire, and Ward is calm and collected, focused on what he needs to do. That being said, I watched the first fight twice, scored it for Kovalev both times. Quite simply, Kovalev is a better and stronger fighter at this weight class, it won’t change, and the judges will get it right this time.

Kovalev: Unanimous Decision

