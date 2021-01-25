Visa issues resolved – Charr ready for battle against Bryan

WBA Heavyweight Champion Mahmoud Charr has been sitting on the fence for a long time. Now he finally wants to return to the squared circle. The WBA ordered him to face Interim Champion Trevor Bryan until the end of January, and Charr is one hundred percent willing to meet all the requirements in order to make this fight happen. Since Don King Promotions won the purse bid for the event, which is bound to happen in Hollywood, Florida this Friday, Charr had to get a visa to enter the US. Him and his team were able to do just that and are ready to come over.

„We will arrive in Florida on Tuesday and want this event to take place. The WBA ordered the fight – we are willing to make it happen. The ball is now in Don King’s court. If he can’t get this together, then it’s not our fault“, Erol Ceylan (EC Boxing) states. The promoter from Hamburg, Germany has been working tirelessly and has taken every necessary step to get his client back in the ring. No stone has been left unturned.

„Diamond Boy“ Charr has known for a while that an opportunity to fight could come at any second. Therefore he stayed in the gym and prepared for any possible challenge. The 36 year old big man will not allow any excuses, despite the unconventional circumstances regarding the fight against Bryan. Charr: „I worked very hard and pushed myself to the limit. I can’t wait to finally get back in the ring and move forward. 2021 promises to be an exciting year!“.



