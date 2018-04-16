Usyk Suffers Injury – Cruiserweight Final Postponed

Team Usyk has informed Comosa AG that Mr Usyk suffered a minor elbow injury whilst training for his World Boxing Super Series Final against Murat Gassiev, for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.





It has been confirmed by all parties, including Comosa AG appointed independent medical staff, that Mr Usyk is unavailable for the scheduled date of the event, May 11th.

As such, the May 11th event, due to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed.

Comosa AG is working in partnership with Team Usyk and Team Gassiev as well as Sela Sport, the local event organizers, to establish a new date for the event.

Comosa AG wishes Mr Usyk a good and speedy recovery. Further information on the rescheduling of the Final will be released in due course.





In the meantime, Comosa AG looks forward to announcing the weight classes that the World Boxing Super Series will employ for Season 2 of the Ali Trophy. Fans can expect to find out the divisions in the coming weeks.