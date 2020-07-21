WATCH: Mike Tyson Looks Ferocious In New Charity Promo Video!

Mike Tyson & Tyson Ranch Launch Ongoing Charity Initiative: “My Yellow Shirt” – Giving Back Never Looked So Good!

Mike Tyson and Tyson Ranch, the licensing and branding company co-founded by the championship boxer, announce the launch of an ongoing charity initiative that will raise money through the sale of signature training camp merchandise to benefit a rotating collection of charities.

My Yellow Shirt was created to serve as a recognizable and fun way to give back to the community during a time when many people could use a little extra help. A portion of the proceeds from sales of official Tyson Ranch Training Camp shirts, and other exclusive merchandise, will become charitable donations to selected non-profit organizations.

Tyson Ranch Training Camp t-shirts are recognizable and iconic … just like the champ. Mike regularly wears his own yellow shirt during training sessions, and other celebs are starting to join in on the fun!

The first two charities for My Yellow Shirt will be the Tyson Cares Foundation, which focuses on helping at-risk children, and Standing United, which assists people battling homelessness, substance abuse and those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

T-shirts in official yellow, and other color patterns, available now at MyYellowShirt.com

For more information including a launch video featuring Mike Tyson, please go to MyYellowShirt.com

About Tyson Ranch

Tyson Ranch was co-founded by Mike Tyson and partner Rob Hickman. With a diversified portfolio, Tyson Ranch has built successful companies within hemp consumer packaged goods, cannabis packaging and branding, CBD processing and in the world of entertainment. More information available at TysonRanch.com.