Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight on October 28th, under boxing rules

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou “Baddest Man on the Planet” 10-round boxing match is set for October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organizers of the event failed to reveal three important questions:

1. PPV price

2. Is it an official fight

3. Will Fury’s WBC title be at stake

Why this information was left out of the press release is unknown because boxing fans need to know the PPV cost of the event, and they’ll definitely want to know if Fury’s WBC belt is on the line.

Obviously, if this is going to be a sanctioned fight with a world title on the line, it could open the floodgates with a stampede of MMA fighters and athletes from other sports like football, basketball, tennis & hockey to challenge for world titles without experience required. If anyone can challenge for world titles from other sports, this is definitely a “Game changer” fight, as Fury’s promoter said.

Putting Fury’s WBC title on the line for this fight would create a firestorm of criticism and make a mockery of the sport.

Of course, if the idea is to give the Fury-Ngannou fight is looking for credibility to legitimize it in the eyes of the paying fans, it would give importance if it were a REAL boxing match, not just an exhibition, and if Fury’s WBC title is in the line against the 0-0 fighter. It would make it a joke fight, but many fans already see it that way.

If it’s an official fight, it’s good that it’s taking place outside of the U.S, as it might not be sanctioned otherwise, given that the 36-year-old former UFC champion Ngannou has never fought a professional boxing match and will be lacing them up for the first time to face what some fans feel is the #1 heavyweight in the world.

The sad news for fans is that with Fury fighting the novice Ngannou in a boxing event of some kind on October 28th, it means Tyson WON’T be fighting IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on the Saudi card in December as part of the Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder card.

Fury vs. Usyk is a fight that many fans were looking forward to, but it’s believed that Tyson wasn’t keen on this match. He had the chance to fight Usyk earlier this year but opted to face Ngannou for some reason.

Fans will need to wait until 2024 before Fury potentially faces Usyk. Fury will need to make a mandatory defense of his WBC title at some point because his last one was 15 months ago, gainst Dillian Whyte.