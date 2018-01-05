Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua ‘Winner Take All’ clash

Not only does Tyson Fury want to fight Anthony Joshua is his very first fight back after well over two years of inactivity, but Fury wants to meet his rival unbeaten heavyweight in a ‘Winner Take All’ showdown. Taking to twitter once more, Fury – who is currently training alongside WBO middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders – insisted how a fight between he and AJ is not about money to him.

“@anthonyjoshua To prove this fight is not about a few measly pounds for me I’ll do a winner take all! Loser gets nothing but a beating & that loser will be you,” Fury wrote.





Followed by:

“Don’t be fooled by this fraud @anthony joshua trying to con the boxing fans, he struggled with a 41yo man in Wladimir after I schooled him! Then made hard work of Takam who took fight on 11 days notice. I’m the real Don of the heavyweights, if only he had the heart to fight me.”

For his part, Joshua says he does want to fight Fury, once the former champ both gets his licence back and comes through a tune-up or tune-ups. In the immediate future, though, Joshua has WBO champ Joseph Parker firmly in his sights, and after that maybe a showdown with Deontay Wilder (or, as some reports suggest, Alexander Povetkin should no Wilder deal be made for this year).

So although Fury is already doing a great job in hyping up what could be one of the biggest all-British fights in history, at any weight, he has to know that the Joshua fight will not happen any time soon. But Fury is back (or soon to be back) and, boy, is he letting Joshua know it!

No way do these two fight a Winner Take All, though. Far, far, far too much cash will be on the line for both winner and loser. Who will the winner be? Right now we can only guess, as we have next to no idea how much of an effect Fury’s time out and gaining of excess weight will have on him and his skills.





That initial Fury comeback fight will be one intriguing event.