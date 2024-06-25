Ticket Prices For Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s Upcoming Fight Dropping Jaws

As fight fans may know, Floyd Mayweather will travel to Mexico for his next “fight,” (actually another exhibition bout), when he will rematch John Gotti III – grandson of the infamous mob boss – on August 24th. The first affair between the two ended in a controversial ring brawl, and the return is dubbed “Unfinished Business.”

But the big business the fight could do at the box-office and at the bank is what’s making the big headlines. Everybody knows Mayweather will never lose to any novice-like boxer as he pads his wallet by taking an exhibition bout, and this is the case here. Look for Mayweather to win at a canter once again.

But the upcoming fight might just have broken the record for the most expensive ticket prices ever set for a prizefight. There are currently a few articles on the net that focus on the unimaginably high prices attached to the fight tickets. As per official Mexican ticket outlet ‘Super Tickets,’ an ‘Imperial Ringside’ seat will set a person back a truly outrageous $128,076. While a “cheap seat” will set a fan back the considerable sum of $2,624. A “general” ringside seat is going for the whopping fee of $51.094.

Really, this HAS to be a record. But will many tickets be sold for this one, a basic mismatch that no true boxing fans will have much of an interest in? If even a handful of VIP ringside tickets do get bought, it will prove the old adage, that there is ‘a sucker born every minute,’ to be oh, so true.

Instead, it could be that this fight bombs at the live gate. Who on earth can afford over $2,000 to watch a fight of this kind, heck, a fight of any kind – much less over a hundred grand! It’s likely John Gotti never pulled in this kind of dough back when he was a mob boss! They say crime doesn’t pay, but the prices attached to the August fight are surely a crime.

Shame on anyone who has so much spare dough knocking about that they cannot think of anything better to do with it than pay to watch this fight/exhibition/farce.

But again, how many tickets will sell here?