Parker Ringside For Fury Return Tonight

WBO World Heavyweight title contender Hughie Fury will have the eyes of the Champion Joseph Parker on him at ringside tonight (Saturday 8th July) at the Copper Box Arena.

Fury gears up for his highly-anticipated clash against the big-hitting New Zealander when he first features this Saturday (8th July) at the Copper Box Arena with Parker watching on intently.

The undefeated Manchester ace takes on Poland’s Kamil Sokolowski over six rounds in an exhibition bout before heading into training camp for his crunch showdown with Parker on September 23rd at the Manchester Arena.





The 22-year-old hasn’t seen ring-action since April 2106 – when he defeated Fred Kassi at the same venue on a seventh round technical decision to claim the WBO Intercontinental title – and he’s well aware that Sokolowski could be a dangerous opponent.

In April this year, Sokolowski pummelled prospect AJ Carter with a devastating second round stoppage in front of the Londoners stunned home fans and later in the month he scalped the unbeaten record of Irish hope Sean Turner in a shock points victory.

Nevertheless, Fury is excited to return to action on the undercard of Bradley Skeete’s British Welterweight title defence against Dale Evans, which is live on BT Sport and BoxNation and he is confident of a victory before his clash with Parker.

“Parker’s travelled all the way over from New Zealand for this so I’ve made sure he’s got the best seat in the house to watch me,” Said Fury.





“I’m looking forward to getting in the ring again and getting down to business ahead of the world title fight. It’s important that I get some rounds in before facing Parker and get myself back into the swing of things after being out of the ring,”

“I won’t be showing Parker the full display, I’m keeping some things back from him. Of course, between now and then we’ll be working on plenty of new things in the gym so he’s not getting anything that’s secret,”

“Every fight is dangerous and there is a risk, but I don’t want a punch bag standing in front of me that folds inside inside a round. What good is that to me ahead of challenging for the world title?”

“I need someone who is going to present me with a bit of a test and push me and in Sokolowski you’ve got someone who’s turned over two good up-and-coming prospects this year and well beaten them,”

“There’s no way he’s going to upset my apple cart, I know I can’t give him any opportunities.”

“I’ve had some good sparring with some top kids like Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, Con Sheehan and Tom Aspinall, plus a few rounds with Tyson, but I need some actual ring action to properly shake off any ring-rust so I can’t wait for Saturday night and then roll on September 23rd.”

THE FUTURE IS NOW WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

Fight # 1 – 16:00 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

J.D. SMITH V CHRISTIAN HOSKIN GOMEZ

Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

SANJEEV SAHOTA V LUKA LESKOVIC

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

SEAN PHILLIPS V ANTHONY FOX

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Exhibition

HUGHIE FURY V KAMIL SOKOLOWSKI

Fight # 5

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

ARCHIE SHARP 131.5 V NORBERT KALUCZA 132

Fight # 6 – 18:00 hrs

THE VACANT WBO INTERCONTINENTAL WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 147 lbs

GARY CORCORAN 146.7 V LARRY EKUNDAYO 146.6

Fight # 7

THE ENGLISH SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DARRYLL WILLIAMS 167.6 V JAHMAINE SMYLE 167.5

Fight # 8

THE BRITISH WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 147 lbs

BRADLEY SKEETE 146.4 V DALE EVANS 145lbs

Fight # 9

THE VACANT WBC WORLD YOUTH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS 232lbs V MAURICIO BARRAGAN 199lbs

Fight # 10

THE SOUTHERN AREA SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

SAM MCNESS 153lbs V ASINIA BYFIELD 153lbs

Fight # 11

THE WBO EUROPEAN LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 175 lbs

ANTHONY YARDE 173lbs v RICHARD BARANYI 172lbs

Fight # 12 – Floater # 1

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

RYAN GARNER 131lbs V TAMAS LASKA 132.7

Fight # 13 – Floater # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight Contest

JORDAN THOMPSON V JAN HRAZDIRA