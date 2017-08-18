Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo card weights

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s World Junior Welterweight Unification Championships, featuring undefeated world champions Terence Crawford and Julius “Blue Machine” Indongo, to air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The winner of Crawford-Indongo will hold all four-major junior welterweight world titles, plus The Ring magazine’s prestigious strap.





Three exciting fights on the loaded “Crawford vs, Indongo” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Below find official weights for the six boxers in the three fights scheduled to air live on Super Channel:

MAIN EVENT

WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF & The Ring Junior Welterweight World Championships (12 rounds)

(L) TERENCE CRAWFORD (31-0, 22 KOs, WBC, WBO & The Ring Champion, Omaha, NE 139 lbs.

(R) JULIUS INDONGO (22-0, 12 KOs), WBA & IBF Champion, Windhoek, Namibia 140 lbs.

CO-FEATURE

NABO & NABF Light Heavyweight Championships (10 rounds)

(L) OLEKSANDR GVOZDYK (13-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Kharkiv, Ukraine 174.4 lbs.

(R) CRAIG BAKER (17-1, 13 KOs), Challenger, Baytown, TX 174.6 lbs.





Featherweights (6 rounds)

(L) SHAKUR STEVENSON (2-0, 1 KO), 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, Newark, NJ 126.2 lbs.

(R) DAVID PAZ (4-3-1, 0 KOs), La Plata, Argentina 125.8 lbs.

(All fights and fighters subject to change. Additional fights recorded earlier may be added as needed to fill purposes. All fights will be proceeded by a “coming up graphic”.)

WHAT: “Crawford vs. Indongo” championship professional boxing card

WHEN: Saturday, August 19, 2017

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

PROMOTERS: Top Rank

TELEVISION: Live exclusively on Super Channel across Canada

FIRST TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, and Lomachenko vs.Marriaga.

