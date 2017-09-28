Boxing News 24/7


Statement from Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions on reports of Canelo-Golovkin pay-per-view numbers

While everyone at Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions appreciate the media’s recognition that the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was an enormous success, the figure that is being cited by some news outlets is simply inaccurate.

Not only are satellite operators and cable companies still in the process of compiling data, that number does not include online PPV sales through RingTV.com, Sony Play Station, and Sling TV which far exceeded any previous fight featuring Canelo or Golovkin. The bottom line is that we expect the final numbers to be well north of current reports, and we will make a decision on reporting those numbers when we know they are accurate.


Statement from Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions on reports of Canelo-Golovkin pay-per-view numbers

