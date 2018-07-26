SHOWTIME Sports livestream: Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. Presser





SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s 135-pound unification showdown between WBC Lightweight World Champion Mikey Garcia (38-0, 30 KOs) and IBF Lightweight World Champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-0, 14 KOs). The three-fight telecast airs live on SHOWTIME from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast also features Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz (28-1, 24 KOs) returning to action to face former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu (16-3, 9 KOs) and opens with unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs) taking on hard-hitting Jose Roman (24-2-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

In addition, the newly-announced SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN will include live-streaming of a 10-round bout featuring undefeated super lightweight prospect Fabian Maidana (15-0, 11 KOs) taking on former world title challenger Andrey Klimov (20-4, 10 KOs) and 2016 U.S. Olympian and unbeaten prospect Karlos Balderas (5-0, 4 KOs) competing in a six-round super featherweight contest. Former three-division champion Abner Mares will join boxing broadcaster Ray Flores and analyst Chris Mannix as they call the fights from ringside in Los Angeles.

THURSDAY, JULY 26 – 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Final Press Conference From The Conga Room at L.A. Live





FRIDAY, JULY 27 – 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

Official Weigh-In From STAPLES Center

SATURDAY, JULY 28

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN





NOTE: SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN will be geo-blocked for U.S. users only.

In a special video feature released today by SHOWTIME Sports®, four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (38-0, 30 KOs) opens up about his philanthropic work and what he calls his duty to help others just days ahead of his 135-pound title unification showdown with Robert Easter Jr. (21-0, 14 KOs).

Immediately after conquering his fourth weight division with a unanimous decision victory over Sergey Lipinets in San Antonio earlier this year, the 30-year-old Oxnard, Calif. native boarded a plane on a missionary trip to help children in Belize. In the clip, which is aided by first-person video footage shot by Garcia, the WBC Lightweight World Champion guides viewers through his experiences on the trip.

“They appreciated us coming to help so much,” said Garcia. “It touched me and made me want to be a part of it.

“I think a lot of people have these ideas and perceptions that fighters have to be a certain way; very loud, very flashy, big entourages. I’m just like every other person. I think if we can help someone, it’s our duty and our responsibility to try to help as much as we can.”

