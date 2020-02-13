Ryan Garcia and Francisco Fonseca final quotes for Friday on DAZN

Rising lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) and Nicaraguan contender Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the Honda Center ahead of their 12-round title fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Championship.





Undercard fighters from the event also participated in the presser. The action-packed event place Friday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:





RYAN GARCIA, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion:

“2020 is the year to show everyone that I’ve got the skills and talent to take on bigger challenges. I’ve been working hard and training every day, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to become a better fighter. Francisco Fonseca is a tough fighter, and this gives everyone a chance to see how good I am. I’m ready, so let’s show everyone that boxing is here to stay.”

FRANCISCO FONSECA, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m going to come prepared to give a great show, and God willing I’m going to take the win. I’m ready for this.”





JORGE LINARES, Former Three-Division World Champion:

“I’m so excited and happy to be here, this is my first time at the Honda Center. I’m ready to make an amazing show on this great card. Good luck to all the boxers!”

CARLOS MORALES, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m really thrilled to fight someone like Jorge. He’s probably the best lightweight of his era. I’m excited to test my skills against a hall of famer in boxing, and we’re going to give a good fight.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Champion:

“I’m very excited to fight in my hometown. I know I have a very tough competitor, but I’m ready to shine.”

BLAIR COBBS, NABF Welterweight Champion:

“It’s great to be in an undercard with talent as great as Ryan Garcia. The most exciting man is boxing is here to take over the welterweight division, and I’m here to stay.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“I’m excited to showcase a really phenomenal card that the fans deserve. Ryan Garcia is taking boxing to the next level at the Honda Center, the home of many big fights featuring the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Canelo Alvarez. This is a very important card for all participants. Garcia has developed into an athlete that is deserving of a world title.”

JOE MARKOWSKI, EVP, DAZN North America:

“The narrative around this fight is pretty straightforward. Is Ryan Garcia a social media sensation or a future world champion? Can Ryan Garcia put on a show on Valentine’s Day and raise a belt over his head? This will all be determined on Friday night. Even though, it’s pretty early in the year we are very excited about the fights DAZN has put out so far.”

