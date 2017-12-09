Results: Shakur Stevenson stops Oscar Mendoza

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Shakur Stevenson (4-0, 2 KOs) totally outclassed Oscar Mendoza (4-3, 2 KOs) in stopping him in the 2nd round of a scheduled 6-round fight on ESPN on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The 20-year-old Stevenson was hitting Mendoza at will in round 2 at the time referee Sparkle Lee stepped in and halted the fight. The Official time of the stoppage was at 1:37 of round 2.





The 2016 U.S Olympian Silver medalist Stevenson was impressive in nailing the 26-year-old Mendoza with pinpoint shots to the head and body in round 1. Mendoza wasn’t throwing anything back at Stevenson. He looked in awe of the unbeaten Olympian.

If there’s any areas where Stevenson need to improve upon it’s the power department. Stevenson didn’t show much in the way of power tonight. He also wasn’t thropwing combinations. It was all single punches from Stevenson.