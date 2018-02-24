Results: McWilliams Arroyo defeats Carlos Cuadras

McWilliams Arroyo (17-3, 14 KOs) defeated former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras (36-3-1, 27 KOs) by a 10 round majority decision on Saturday night on the SuperFly2 card at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The scores were 95-95, 98-92 and 97-93 for Arroyo.

The loss for the 29-year-old Cuadras was his 3rd in his last 4 fights. Cuadras is starting to look like a shot fighter after recent defeats to Arroyo, Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.





Other results on tonight’s SuperFly2 card:

Donnie Nietes TKO 7 Juan Carlos Reveco

Artem Dalakian UD 12 Brian Viloria



