RESULTS: Keys, Johnson, Gomez Thrill Clackamas Armory With Victories

This past Saturday, 2Pound Sports and Entertainment held its latest card, Fight Night 4: Night of Champions, in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Clackamas Armory.





The evening’s special attraction, a three-round exhibition between former world champions Steve “2 Pound” Forbes and DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, delighted fans who showed up for a great night of action. During their friendly, but competitive exhibition, both fighters showcased world class skills rarely seen in “The Rose City.”

Fighting on his second 2Pound Sports show, Tacoma, Wash.’s Andre Keys earned a six-round unanimous decision over Antonio Neal, who fights out of Granger, Calif., in the main event. Neal demonstrated far more grit and determination than his record of 4-11-1 with 3 knockouts would indicate, doing well in rounds 3 and 4 in particular. Keys used the schooling he’s picked up at the Tacoma Boxing Club, however, and closed strong to take his record to 11-1 with 5 knockouts.

In the four-round co-feature, amateur standout Chris “The Truth” Johnson used angles, deft footwork and activity to defeat William Fernandez. Johnson, fighting out of Bend, Ore. and a two-time Oregon Golden Gloves winner, won all four rounds on all three judges’ cards, moving his ledger to 5-0 with 1 knockout. Fernandez, Phoenix, Ariz., couldn’t quite get on track, and he falls to 0-7.





Earning “Fighter of the Night” honors while bringing with him a crowd of his own was William Hernandez-Gomez. The 18-year-old made his professional debut by stopping Milwaukie, Ore.’s Ian King in just over one minute. King’s record goes to 0-3, while Hernandez-Gomez, of Kent, Wash., showed great promise in earning his first victory and said afterward that he would love to fight close to home again in the near future.

Normandy Park, Wash.’s Andres Abarca scored an upset over previously-unbeaten Daquan Wyatt when judges edged him a split decision in four rounds, handing Abarca his second pro win. Abarca was able to rough Wyatt up at times, but the Las Vegas-based Wyatt also scored with right hands, making for a close and difficult-to-score fight. Wyatt’s record is now 3-1 with 3 knockouts, and Abarca now sports a 2-2 record with 0 knockouts.

In the evening’s opener, William Fernandez’s brother Michael got into the win column with a four-round unanimous decision over DeMarcus Corley’s 18-year-old son DeJon. Fernandez bullied Corley to the ropes throughout the fight, landing hard body shots and preventing Corley from gaining any momentum. Fernandez climbs to 1-1 with 0 knockouts, and Corley, who was debuting, goes to 0-1.

