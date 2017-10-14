Results: Jermell Charlo destroys Erickson Lubin

Showing off his new punching power, WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs) destroyed his #1 WBC mandatory challenger Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs) in the 1st round on Saturday night in their fight on Showtime Championship Boxing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was too soon for the 22-year-old Lubin to be inside the ring with a fighter as developed as the 27-year-old Charlo, who has been doing a lot of sparring recently with IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. The sparring obviously has helped Charlo.